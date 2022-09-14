ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
miamihurricanes.com

Record Breaking Performance for Lavassas at Virginia Invitational

EARLYSVILLE, Va. — Sophomore Daphnee Lavassas broke the University of Miami school record in the 5K, leading the Miami women to a third-place finish at the Virginia Invitational on Friday. “This was a great first race back for Daphnee,” coach Cody Halsey said. “Melanie Schultz was a tough athlete,...
