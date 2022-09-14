Read full article on original website
Related
Whit
Fifth Year Natalie Ogden Plays Key Role in Rowan Women’s Volleyball Hot Start
After winning an NJAC title, making a run in the NCAA tournament, and being named All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, outside hitter Natalie Ogden is hungry for more. As Ogden made the decision to return to the Profs for her fifth and final year, she describes what went...
Whit
Rowan Women’s Soccer Score 11 Goals Within 90 Minutes of Play Against Centenary
The Rowan Women’s Soccer team is hot after they improved their winning streak to three games during an 11-1 offensive explosion against the Centenary University Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Profs had goals from eight different players in Saturday’s win. Senior forward Nina Carlson got the scoring...
Whit
Rowan Men’s Cross Country Looks to Improve From 2021 Season
Rowan’s men’s cross country team has officially returned to action, hungry for a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) championship and looking to improve on their fourth-place, Metro Region finish from last season. Going into the regional championship last season, the team was ranked fourth and hoped to improve...
Whit
Student Center Expansion Set to Open in Fall 2023
Editor’s Note: Due to a glitch in the system, this article reads the author as Gianna Malgieri. The correct author is Elena Laughton. We are currently working to correct this issue. Since May, construction has been underway to expand the Chamberlain Student Center. The expansion will take up about...
Comments / 0