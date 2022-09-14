Read full article on original website
About Town
The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
Glance Back
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fachner of Galt motored to Medford, Ore. a week ago Saturday to spend the weekend visiting their son, Dan, who is now stationed at Camp White, Ore. They report finding Dan in excellent health and well pleased by Army life. q q q. Miss Matilda Altnow...
Farmer launches campaign
Galt Mayor Shawn Farmer kicked off his campaign for reelection to Galt City Council Sept. 9 with a barbecue at Back Alley Brewhouse. Farmer, pictured at center right, poses at the event with his daughters, (from left) Kalyn, Kristian and Megan.
Paul Sandhu — Galt City Council
Galt Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu is seeking reelection to City Council in the general election this November. Sandhu told the Herald that he wants to focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life if elected for a second term. The other candidates vying for three council seats are...
County supervisor candidates hold their campaign launches
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno officially kicked off their general election campaigns last weekend. District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities. The current District 5 election marks the first time...
New-school parade
Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
Planning defers to Council on housing project layouts
The Galt Planning Commission on Sept. 8 declined to change square footage requirements for houses at the planned Summerfield subdivision on Twin Cities Road, deferring to a previous decision by City Council. The developer has the option to appeal the decision to Council. Located on 58 acres of annexed land...
Stabbing, shooting in Galt leave total 1 dead, 3 hurt
Galt has been the site of two violent crimes in as many days. A person was reportedly stabbed on Sept. 11 in a domestic violence incident at a house near Highway 99, and a shooting in western Galt on Sept. 12 has reportedly left one man dead and two other people injured.
C Street project likely to break ground in spring
The C Street Enhancement Project is planned to begin construction in spring 2023, according to early projections that city staff and a contractor presented at the Sept. 6 Galt City Council meeting. Council also had several items related to parks and recreation, heard about a plan to promote Galt to businesses and chose to keep a contested accounting position.
Galt High School hires new art teacher to fill sudden opening
After a school year with only one art teacher, Galt High School hired Daré Mitchell to fill the role left after the former ceramics instructor left last school year. At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the GHS ceramics teacher left and the position was left open, said Principal Kellie Beck.
Galt High Cross Country runs in Clovis
Last Saturday, the Warrior runners attended the Seawolf Invitational at Woodward Park in Clovis, home of the CA State Cross Country Championships. New head coach Bruce Peterson was happy with the outcome of the Saturday event. “Our athletes were awesome considering it was the first race of the season and it was very hot.”
Lights out for Bear River
It was lights out, literally, near the end of the Liberty Ranch vs. Bear River football game when the stadium lights went black, illuminating the scoreboard even more with the Liberty Ranch 57, Bear River 7 score. The game started later at 8 p.m., due to the extreme heat of...
Liberty volley puts Lincoln away
Liberty scored their seventh win in a row against Lincoln of Stockton last Thursday night. They put them away in three sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-9. Rachel Smith led in kills with eight; Paityn Snow had seven, Haley Smith six, Abigail Buchanan five and Mady Truelock four. Head Coach Mark Snow...
Galt volleyball plays first game at home
The Warrior gym was packed out Thursday night for the volleyball team’s first home game. The first set was close; in fact, it went past 25 points, but the ladies beat out Tokay 26-24. Unfortunately, the rest of the sets didn’t go the Warrior’s way and they lost three more very close sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
