Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — In a showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, two of the league's best teams led by two of the game's bright young quarterbacks, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick who a few years ago was working alongside his mother in a Wendy's restaurant stole the show.
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 2 vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs notched another victory in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The first home game of the season for the Chiefs matched them against their AFC West division rivals as, once again, the two starting quarterbacks took center stage. The game lived up to the high expectations as the Chiefs defense made vital plays to pull out the 27-24 victory. Several playmakers shined while a few weren’t quite ready for prime time.
Everything to know from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs
The Chargers were downed by the Chiefs in another thrilling divisional showdown, 27-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. …The Chargers could not recover the onside kick after Justin Herbert found Josh Palmer in the end zone to erase the deficit to just three points. Justin Watson bobbled it, but Noah Gray ultimately grabbed the ball after it sat on the ground for a slight second.
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
Week 2 picks: Chargers-Chiefs, Vikings-Eagles highlight slate
CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?. Ethan: Chargers 27,...
NFL Week 2 Top Plays: Chiefs edge Chargers on Thursday Night Football
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs knocking off the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the top plays from Thursday night's action. Mack attack. The first quarter was all about defense for the...
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture, could still play in Week 3
The injury to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed, and fortunately for the team, it may
