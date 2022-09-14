ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs notched another victory in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The first home game of the season for the Chiefs matched them against their AFC West division rivals as, once again, the two starting quarterbacks took center stage. The game lived up to the high expectations as the Chiefs defense made vital plays to pull out the 27-24 victory. Several playmakers shined while a few weren’t quite ready for prime time.
Everything to know from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs

The Chargers were downed by the Chiefs in another thrilling divisional showdown, 27-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. …The Chargers could not recover the onside kick after Justin Herbert found Josh Palmer in the end zone to erase the deficit to just three points. Justin Watson bobbled it, but Noah Gray ultimately grabbed the ball after it sat on the ground for a slight second.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022

Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
