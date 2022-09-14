Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
NEWSBTC
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
cryptoglobe.com
Content Focused Web3 Project Contentos Expands into Europe and Plans to Issue ‘Soulbound’ Tokens for Certified Creators
Contentos, a content-focused Web3 project with more than a million active creators, will be participating in Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022. Optimistic about Europe’s high acceptance of NFTs and blockchain applications, Contentos plans to expand into the European market. In addition to this news, Contentos Foundation Co-Founder & CEO, Mick Tsai revealed that in the near future, certified creators will be able to issue ‘Soulbound Tokens’ on the Contentos Mainnet and on COS.TV, Web3 video distribution and digital assets management platform, to provide an extensive Web3 experience for content creators.
TechCrunch
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off
The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Simple Introduction to Banking-as-a-service
“Wherever you go, go with all your heart,” said Confucious. “Wherever you go, go with TripMoney Global Credit Card,” thought Make My Trip. MakeMyTrip’s fintech arm TripMoney has joined hands with SBM Bank India to launch a rupee-denominated secure credit card. The value-loaded credit card with several money management features is powered by Visa and can be used across 150 countries helping international travelers, including students.
CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
thefastmode.com
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cxmtoday.com
The Evolving Role Of Field Service
Customer service is at the core of customer experience and has arguably seen more change and elevated importance over the past years than any other business function. Yet while disruptions still abound, service’s trajectory, like those of other departments, is uncertain. Service organizations are at the forefront of strategic...
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/. Retail AI has been pioneering the Japanese...
Benzinga
Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)
Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.
Benzinga
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK's Leading Data and Analytics Event
Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
cryptonewsz.com
More Than 500 Industry Experts and Influencers to Redefine Brand-Customer Dynamics at the World Metaverse Show in Dubai
The inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Show, organized by the team behind the World Blockchain Summit, the largest global series of blockchain, crypto, and Web3 events, is bringing digital builders, entrepreneurs, investors, governments, enterprises, technology providers, and experts from gaming, 3D, VFX, XR, and Web3. The show will be...
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
Why Customer Experience is the Secret to Revenue Growth and Business Success
The customer experience (CX) is one of the organizational pillars for growth, and it would behoove business leaders to make it a top consideration as they begin planning for 2023.
TechCrunch
Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals
The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
Sept 14 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems, a SoftBank-backed Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip and systems startup, said on Wednesday it has started offering its new AI system called DataScale SN30, tripling the speed of its previous product.
Comments / 0