Police Blotter Sept. 3-8

Reckless Driver leads chase from Rockhill to Chester County. A Rockhill man was arrested Sept 3 after leading a Reporting Officer (R/O) on a 30-mile pursuit. According to the R/O, the black Volkswagen was traveling on Constitution Blvd when he noticed the driver failed to use the turning signal onto Cherry Rd. The R/O proceeded to follow the vehicle and run the tag plate which detected the owner of the vehicle as a wanted person. The R/O immediately communicated the whereabouts to dispatch.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart

DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his...
DENVER, NC
fox46.com

14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
WBTV

Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
SHELBY, NC
cn2.com

Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC

