Read full article on original website
Related
mytjnow.com
Police Blotter Sept. 3-8
Reckless Driver leads chase from Rockhill to Chester County. A Rockhill man was arrested Sept 3 after leading a Reporting Officer (R/O) on a 30-mile pursuit. According to the R/O, the black Volkswagen was traveling on Constitution Blvd when he noticed the driver failed to use the turning signal onto Cherry Rd. The R/O proceeded to follow the vehicle and run the tag plate which detected the owner of the vehicle as a wanted person. The R/O immediately communicated the whereabouts to dispatch.
fox46.com
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from Monroe home: Sheriff
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal narcotics, including meth and an AR-15 rifle, from a Monroe home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August...
5 arrested after stolen gun, drugs found in Rowan County home, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people were arrested Wednesday after investigators found a stolen gun, cocaine and meth during a search at a Salisbury home, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said people in the neighborhood around Garden Lane told detectives that 29-year-old Brandon Lee Lakey, a convicted felon, had pulled […]
fox46.com
Man charged with murder after driver killed in fiery February crash: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Four people in custody, officers on leave following Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No one was hurt in a police shooting northwest of uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. off Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road. A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were alerted to a stolen car in the area. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver, armed with a gun, ran off.
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart
DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his...
CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed man who they perceived was an imminent threat, Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
Off-duty detention officer dies in motorcycle crash, Mecklenburg County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — A 35-year-old detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Shelby, officials said. Brandon Thomas was not on duty at the time of the wreck, the sheriff’s office said. The crash, which only involved Thomas’ motorcycle, happened on...
fox46.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
Suspect dead following deputy involved shooting in Rock Hill
The suspect in the Tuesday afternoon vehicle theft and deputy-involved shooting incident in Rock Hill has died. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announced the death at a press conference Wednesday morning.
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
Deputy shoots, kills suspect who rammed patrol car during chase in Rock Hill, authorities say
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Cherry Road; no deputies were injured.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
cn2.com
Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her,...
Motorcyclist struck by truck, killed in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper said the incident happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Douglas Road near Sims Drive. Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck […]
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
WBTV
Suspect shot, seriously injured by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 3 hours...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
Comments / 0