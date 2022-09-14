Reckless Driver leads chase from Rockhill to Chester County. A Rockhill man was arrested Sept 3 after leading a Reporting Officer (R/O) on a 30-mile pursuit. According to the R/O, the black Volkswagen was traveling on Constitution Blvd when he noticed the driver failed to use the turning signal onto Cherry Rd. The R/O proceeded to follow the vehicle and run the tag plate which detected the owner of the vehicle as a wanted person. The R/O immediately communicated the whereabouts to dispatch.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO