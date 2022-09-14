Read full article on original website
ourdailybears.com
Week 3 Rankings Update: Baylor Now #17 in Coaches, AP Polls
The post-Week 3 CFB rankings are out, and the Baylor Bears are #17 in both major polls, Coaches and AP, after a 42-7 win over Texas State last night. We probably would have been higher but for BYU’s big loss at Oregon and Penn State’s big win over Auburn. Both the Ducks and the Nittany Lions jumped the Bears in this week’s AP Poll, which had Baylor at the same spot as last week. Penn State made a similar jump in the Coaches Poll because SEC teams are just by default amazing, so beating them makes you amazing, too, regardless of whether their coach is openly referred to as a lame duck across social media.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Fact or Fiction Friday: Baylor is Overrated, Kansas Will Be Ranked, Iowa State is a Big 12 Contender
Welcome to Fact or Fiction Friday. Each Friday I give you the opportunity to ask the most intriguing questions in the Big 12 Conference and I will tell you whether they come true or if they are set to fail. Let’s crack it open and see what we have in store this week.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Commit Johntay Cook Pitches A&M Five-Star LB Pledge: ‘It Ain’t Too Late’
Four-star Texas Wide Reciever Comitt Johntay Cook took to Twitter in an attempt to bring in five-star linebacker Anthony Hill on Wednesday, tagging him on Twitter with the caption ‘it ain’t too late’ followed by a smirking emoji. Hill, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the country...
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football coach has incredible proposal following win
High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
Central Texas football game canceled following accident
"Please keep all involved in the accident this afternoon in your thoughts and prayers," A Central Texas football game was canceled Friday night.
KBTX.com
Rudder trounces Killeen Chaparral in non-district finale
KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers improved to 2-2 thanks to a dominant 44-14 win on the road against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats. After a slow start to the season, the Rangers seem to have found their stride as they head into district play riding back to back wins.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights loses lead late against Odessa Permian
ODESSA, TX (FOX 44) — Harker Heights saw a late lead slip away against Odessa Permian, as the Panthers scored with 19 seconds to beat the Knights 28-27. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Pflugerville Weiss on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm.
groesbeckjournal.com
Goats bitten by Bulldogs, 39-34
Groesbeck (3-1) turned a one-point, 14-13, halftime deficit and built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. The football team were unable to hold it as Crockett knocked the Goats off the ranks of the unbeaten with a 39-34 victory, Friday, Sept. 16 at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett. Chris Cox stood...
KWTX
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 16 – 18
Steve Wariner – Songs, Stories and Hot Guitar | Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave/ | Tickets range from $15 – $18 | Singer-songwriter Steve Wariner will perform an intimate concert at the Waco Hippodrome. I Love the 90s Concert | Sept. 16...
Central Texas cancer patient frustrated after chemo treatments delayed
KXAN investigators discovered through court records, the Austin Cancer Center in Georgetown is in the middle of arbitration.
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
WacoTrib.com
Legendary chiles en nogada mark Mexican Independence Day for Waco restaurant
Jesus Rodriguez spent the days before Mexican Independence Day perfecting his chiles en nogada game. The co-owner of the new Bombones Mexican Cuisine restaurant in downtown Waco roasted giant poblano peppers and stuffed them with a mixture of ground meat, fruits and spices. He peeled and ground walnuts and mixed...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
