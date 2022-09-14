ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

easternshorepost.com

Onancock unites to honor those lost during Sept. 11, COVID-19

Onancock residents gathered Sunday, Sept. 11, on the lawn of Ker Place for a community unity service to celebrate the renewing of fellowship after the hardship of isolation during the COVID- 19 pandemic, as well as to remember those lost during the pandemic and in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
ONANCOCK, VA
easternshorepost.com

Parksley: Amending minutes rankles council

A motion to approve meeting minutes, typically a routine matter, resulted in a contentious discussion Monday after Parksley Councilwoman Carol Matthews asked that the July council meeting minutes be amended to include the fact she had stated the council had gone into executive session improperly. The session apparently was called...
PARKSLEY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Area test scores ‘a little bit scary right now’

By Stefanie Jackson – The COVID-19 pandemic created large learning gaps for public-school students on the Eastern Shore, results from state standardized tests show. However, school systems in Accomack and Northampton counties are moving forward with plans to improve their scores on the Standards of Learning, or SOL, tests.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Exmore to residents: you must connect to new sewer

By Stefanie Jackson – Exmore sent letters to its residents in June notifying them that when its $17 million wastewater collection system is built, state and federal funding partners will require all homeowners to connect, even if they have working septic systems. Three months later, that issue continues to...
EXMORE, VA

