The Everett Public Schools will be participating in the USDA’s Child Nutrition Programs National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for the 22- 23 School Year. As part of this program, the Everett Public Schools offer healthy meals every school day at NO COST to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 22-23. Students will be able to participate in these meals programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.

EVERETT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO