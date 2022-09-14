Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everett residents to participate in Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai
Holly Dow, Sheila Irizarry, and Walk Hero Stephanie Lafontaine will join thousands in the iconic fundraising walk for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer. Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), 10K Walk (6.2 miles from...
Pearl Street Fire Displaces 20
Everett firefighters worked heroically to contain a large blaze at a three family home on Pearl Street Friday night. About 20 people had to flee the two alarm fire in a highly congested neighborhood of the city. No one was injured, but the building is a total loss. The damages...
Will Alcy Charge Mayor In Court With Exposing Himself To Her?
Guerline Alcy has charged Mayor Carlo DeMaria with exposing himself to her inside his city hall office while she was employed by the city. The allegations by the married mother of three children against the mayor have not been publicly denied or acknowledged by the mayor. The mayor has turned...
John Puopolo On Pope John
School Capacity is a major crisis. I hope you had time to watch the School Committee meeting. As of tonight our mayor provides NO solution or path forward for school capacity relief. He is here for approval for yet another housing development, proposing to tear down Pope John, a turn key school that is a near term solution for capacity.
Xaverian Topples Tide In Opener
The Crimson Tide opened the season with a gut-check, 49-19, loss to visiting Xaverian on Friday. The lopsided loss for the Crimson Tide (0-1) was result of an offensive onslaught by Xaverian, who was led by Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Hasselbeck totaled 190 passing...
Encore To Debut Sports Betting At WynnBET Sports Bar
With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker clearing the way for sports betting at the states major casinos in August, Encore Boston Harbor patrons will be able soon to place bets both online and in-person at the casino’s WynnBET Sports Bar. According to WynnBET staff, the bar’s betting option is on...
Overcrowding Robs Everett School Students
It’s depressing to see that Everett is at least fifteen years or more behind proper education facilities. The biggest pitfall is over-crowded classrooms. It’s difficult to teach and learn in an overcrowded classroom. Education empowers people. Education keeps people out of poverty. You can become self-sufficient with a...
Everett Public Schools Legal Notice
The Everett Public Schools will be participating in the USDA’s Child Nutrition Programs National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for the 22- 23 School Year. As part of this program, the Everett Public Schools offer healthy meals every school day at NO COST to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 22-23. Students will be able to participate in these meals programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
