Everett, MA

Pearl Street Fire Displaces 20

Everett firefighters worked heroically to contain a large blaze at a three family home on Pearl Street Friday night. About 20 people had to flee the two alarm fire in a highly congested neighborhood of the city. No one was injured, but the building is a total loss. The damages...
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

Will Alcy Charge Mayor In Court With Exposing Himself To Her?

Guerline Alcy has charged Mayor Carlo DeMaria with exposing himself to her inside his city hall office while she was employed by the city. The allegations by the married mother of three children against the mayor have not been publicly denied or acknowledged by the mayor. The mayor has turned...
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

John Puopolo On Pope John

School Capacity is a major crisis. I hope you had time to watch the School Committee meeting. As of tonight our mayor provides NO solution or path forward for school capacity relief. He is here for approval for yet another housing development, proposing to tear down Pope John, a turn key school that is a near term solution for capacity.
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

Xaverian Topples Tide In Opener

The Crimson Tide opened the season with a gut-check, 49-19, loss to visiting Xaverian on Friday. The lopsided loss for the Crimson Tide (0-1) was result of an offensive onslaught by Xaverian, who was led by Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Hasselbeck totaled 190 passing...
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

Encore To Debut Sports Betting At WynnBET Sports Bar

With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker clearing the way for sports betting at the states major casinos in August, Encore Boston Harbor patrons will be able soon to place bets both online and in-person at the casino’s WynnBET Sports Bar. According to WynnBET staff, the bar’s betting option is on...
everettleader.com

Overcrowding Robs Everett School Students

It’s depressing to see that Everett is at least fifteen years or more behind proper education facilities. The biggest pitfall is over-crowded classrooms. It’s difficult to teach and learn in an overcrowded classroom. Education empowers people. Education keeps people out of poverty. You can become self-sufficient with a...
EVERETT, MA
everettleader.com

Everett Public Schools Legal Notice

The Everett Public Schools will be participating in the USDA’s Child Nutrition Programs National School Lunch Program (NSLP) for the 22- 23 School Year. As part of this program, the Everett Public Schools offer healthy meals every school day at NO COST to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 22-23. Students will be able to participate in these meals programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
EVERETT, MA

