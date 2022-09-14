ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
WDEF

Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
wamwamfm.com

Energy Assistance Applications

Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
FOX59

Indiana announces 'Air Quality Action Day' for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone […]
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
The Exponent

Students stand against Indiana Abortion Ban

Despite the growing crowd outside of Stewart center, the atmosphere was solemn. The number of students and activists alike, most of them women, had grown to the point they were blocking the pathways leading into Memorial Mall. The scene was unnaturally quiet, the loudest sounds were church bells tolling across the street.
My 1053 WJLT

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WTHR

Couple delivers baby on side of Indiana highway

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and they headed for the hospital. "Even at that point, I told him whenever I told him to come home, I wasn't even positive like the baby was coming," she said. "My contractions were 8 minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands."
WOWO News

Indiana unemployment rate pushes higher

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana’s unemployment rate crept higher in August and now stands at 2.8%, compared to 2.6% in July, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in August stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July. “While the...
