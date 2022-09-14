Read full article on original website
New $1M ad campaign against Bitcoin mining after Ethereum’s Merge
Climate groups want Bitcoin to follow Ethereum into switching from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The groups have announced a new $1 million ad campaign targeted at pressuring Bitcoin and companies like Fidelity, PayPal and Jack Dorsey’s Block to help push the agenda. Bitcoiners already scoffed at the calls...
Why has Ethereum fallen post-Merge? ETH slides 8%
Buy the rumour, sell the news. The Ethereum Merge was completed without a hitch, but prices in the immediate aftermath have disappointed investors. I dive in quickly here to take a temperature check on all things on-chain. Funding rate turns positive. In the run-up to the Merge, funding rates on...
ETH price falls after the Merge: here’s where to buy Ethereum
The long-awaited Merge upgrade of the Ethereum Network was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022. The timing corresponded with earlier predictions by Ethereum developers depending on the Ethereum hashrate. The Merge upgrade creates a more energy-efficient blockchain network since Ethereum has since shifted from being...
Broadridge partners with Coinbase to offer integrated trading solution
Despite the crypto winter, institutional investors have largely been unfazed. And the increased demand is seeing more mainstream companies offer products and solutions tailored for institutional clients. Broadridge Financial Solutions, a leading fintech provider with over $5 billion in revenue and whose infrastructure and platforms help power over $9 trillion...
How sustainable is Ethereum Classic after Ethereum Merge?
Ethereum Classic saw a 280% rise in hash rate after Ethereum Merge. The cryptocurrency surged after the Ethereum Merge but has since retraced. Ethereum finally completed a successful move from a Proof-of-Work blockchain to Proof-of-Stake. Immediately after the shift, tokens of PoW platforms such as Ethereum Classic ETC/USD rose. The cryptocurrency has since retreated with losses of 5.28% in the last 24 hours. Does that indicate a lack of sustainability in post-merge gains?
DeFinity introduces crypto anomaly detection on ETH and MATIC
DeFinity Markets, an institutional digital asset ECN, announced it would release crypto market anomaly signals hourly via the new Clarity Absolute App to enhance the current daily offerings and as historical data on Ethereum and Polygon, available on Ocean Market, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Anomaly detection for...
Massively undervalued Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to buy now
With the growing number of highly efficient L-1 platforms, there is no doubt that Web 3.0 is about to take off. We could be at the beginning stages of the era of community-driven organizations and systems that rival or even outcompete big tech corporations that gained a lot of power thanks to Web 2.0.
Institutions investing in crypto haven’t changed their stance, says LMAX’s CEO
The bear market is in play, but that hasn’t affected how institutional investors are looking at the cryptocurrency market. LMAX Group CEO David Mercer told TechCrunch in a recent interview that institutional investors in the crypto space have not changed their stance regarding the market. The cryptocurrency market has...
