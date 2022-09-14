Read full article on original website
KREM
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter story on TikTok
BOISE, Idaho — Samantha MacIntyre took off down a familiar rural road all smiles. She's been training for a half-marathon, and has been documenting her fitness journey on TikTok. But 5 miles in, a red car with a driver who was acting suspicious drove past her twice. MacIntyre began...
KREM
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generated electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
KREM
U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington selected to lead subcommittee on prosecuting environmental crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly a year after she became the first female U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa Waldref was recently selected by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead a subcommittee focused on prosecuting environmental crimes. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Waldref said...
KREM
Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing
SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
