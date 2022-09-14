Read full article on original website
Russia widens strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets after frontline setbacks - Britain
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia has widened its strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the past week following setbacks on the battlefield and is likely to expand its target range further, Britain said on Sunday.
Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S.: ‘War crimes of massive proportions’
“It's so important for everyone to see the true face of this aggression,” Oksana Markarova said.
Far-right contender for Italian PM softens on EU as election looms
At a gathering of Europe’s far right in February 2020, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, railed against the “Brussels techno bureaucrats” who she said wanted to impose “the Soviet plan to destroy national and religious identities” – a typically bombastic claim of Eurosceptic nationalists. Now on the brink of becoming Italy’s first far-right prime minister, Meloni is sounding a rather different tune.
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan’s Emergency Operations Center said. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicenter, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).
