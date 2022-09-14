Read full article on original website
camaspostrecord.com
Pumpkin festival returns to Washougal in October
The city of Washougal will hold its annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hathaway Park, 732 25th St., Washougal. “(The) Pumpkin Harvest Festival is in full swing for the first time in two years,” according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. “This event has grown so much that we’re moving it to Hathaway Park.”
Downtown Vancouver site being considered for a third homeless village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is considering a third location for a "Safe Stay Community" for people experiencing homelessness. It’s still tentative but one site being considered is a bit different from the other two that are already in place. The site to be considered is now a big...
kptv.com
CouveCon at Vancouver Mall
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - From home design to comics, CouveCon has it all. The event taking place at Vancouver Mall this Saturday gives fans of pop culture and all things comic a new con to check out. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event Friday morning.
Cat’s out of the bag: Purrington’s announces it will close
Purrington’s Cat Lounge, the cat café that’s been giving feline lovers a place to sip and snuggle since 2015, announced Wednesday that it will close in November.
KXL
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront
The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
kptv.com
Parade of Homes in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Jojo Opens, Portofino Says Goodbye, and A Spooky Pop-Up Is Headed to Hey Love
Fans of fried chicken and smash burgers, rejoice: The wildly popular comfort food truck Jojo's new brick-and-mortar location has arrived at last. Read on for more details and other updates, from an upcoming Piedmontese restaurant to a Halloween-themed pop-up bar inside Hey Love. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Portland’s Moda Center this holiday season
The leaves are falling. The lattes are pumpkin spiced. Before you know it, winter will be upon us. And everyone knows the real reason for the season – rock and roll. That’s where Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes in. You’ve heard their songs on the all-Christmas radio stations. Now see...
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
WWEEK
Tartuca Is Classic Italy-Meets-Oregon Farm-to-Table Elegance
When was the last time you tasted a dessert so vibrant, so shockingly alive, that it caused you to laugh out loud with sheer joy? Have you ever tried an appetizer so salty, sweet and oily that it warranted a burst of applause, as if it had just performed a magic trick? I was lucky enough to have both experiences at Tartuca, the sensational new Italian restaurant occupying the former Radar space on North Mississippi Avenue.
clarkcountylive.com
2022 AppleTree Marathon Hits the Streets
Lace up those running shoes, the 5th annual PeaceHealth Appletree Marathon, Half and 5k will be right in your backyard. The PeaceHealth Appletree Marathon, Half and 5k, is the only remaining marathon in Vancouver. The events are scheduled for Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 in downtown Vancouver. The course goes through many historical sites, such as Fort Vancouver, Officer’s Row, the Army Barracks, Pearson Airport, and the Historical Old Apple Tree.
The Portland Mercury
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!
The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
Hillsboro prepares to open first Safe Rest Pods
The ground is graded and the temporary water meters are installed. There are only a few more things to do before Hillsboro’s newest temporary shelter site is ready to offer homeless people a safe place to sleep.
Time for Adventure in Scappoose
The city organized the Scappoose Adventure Festival as one of the final local events of the summer.The Scappoose Adventure Festival was held Saturday, Sept. 10. The event kicked off in the morning with the Run With Neil 1k, 6k and 10k run. There were 388 runners, including 124 kids, according to Sarah Waud-Elrod, vice president of Run With Neil. Waud-Elrod said she was still totaling how much the race raised for Run With Neil, which supports youth athletics and mental health, but the race raised more than it did in its first year, 2021, when it generated about $10,000....
Oregon Humane Society reduces cat adoption fees
"We need the public’s help,” Chase Patterson, OHS Vice President of Operations, said. “Every adoption makes a difference and allows us to help the next animal in need.”
momcollective.com
5 Fall Family-Friendly Spots Around the Hood River Fruit Loop
This time last year my kids and I set off to explore the Hood River Fruit Loop, a scenic 35 mile loop around the Hood River Valley about one hour east of Portland in the beautiful Columbia River Gorge. I’d heard it was a fun region to explore with kids, but I wasn’t prepared for the breathtaking array of autumn reds, yellows, oranges, and greens that lined I-84. While many people visit the Fruit Loop during summertime for the farm stands and U-Pick berries, autumn is my favorite season to visit the region. So, once again, this fall, my kids and I set out to explore the region.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
