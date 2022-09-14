Read full article on original website
Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors
The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
kptv.com
CouveCon at Vancouver Mall
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - From home design to comics, CouveCon has it all. The event taking place at Vancouver Mall this Saturday gives fans of pop culture and all things comic a new con to check out. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event Friday morning.
STREET LIVES: All in the family
'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
Saving Gresham's historic Lind-Carpenter property
Neighbors gather to raise awareness for natural gem in the Kelly Creek neighborhoodThere are a lot of stories echoing through one of Gresham's most unique natural sites. For nearly 150 years a local family has loved the Lind-Carpenter property. Now they want to sell it to the community and allow even more memories to be made. "I would like this to be a park the community could use and visit," said Debbie Carpenter, who owns the property with her sister. The Kelly Creek neighborhood came together Saturday, Sept. 17, for an open house at the 6-acre Lind-Carpenter...
KXL
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront
The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Jojo Opens, Portofino Says Goodbye, and A Spooky Pop-Up Is Headed to Hey Love
Fans of fried chicken and smash burgers, rejoice: The wildly popular comfort food truck Jojo's new brick-and-mortar location has arrived at last. Read on for more details and other updates, from an upcoming Piedmontese restaurant to a Halloween-themed pop-up bar inside Hey Love. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Cat’s out of the bag: Purrington’s announces it will close
Purrington’s Cat Lounge, the cat café that’s been giving feline lovers a place to sip and snuggle since 2015, announced Wednesday that it will close in November.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Portland’s Moda Center this holiday season
The leaves are falling. The lattes are pumpkin spiced. Before you know it, winter will be upon us. And everyone knows the real reason for the season – rock and roll. That’s where Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes in. You’ve heard their songs on the all-Christmas radio stations. Now see...
kptv.com
Parade of Homes in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
24hip-hop.com
Vancouver’s Next Big Thing: Cutface
The Vancouver/Portland based rapper, promoter, Cutface has been making waves in the NW battle scene. Currently on a rise, he’s hosted battles at bloodstock and in Portland and battles in the upper and lower 360 in Washington State. Currently signed to StrangesoundsLLC, he’s getting ready to put together bigger...
montavilla.net
A SE Division Party on Saturday
TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
cardinaltimes.org
American flags now fly in all classrooms
In 2013, the Oregon House Education Committee passed Bill 3014, requiring a US flag in each classroom as well as a time for students to recite the pledge of allegiance. In the old Lincoln building, this law was not enforced, but in the new building it is. The opportunity to pledge allegiance is during passing periods and warm ups in class, just as it was in the old building.
theoldmotor.com
1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon
Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
The Portland Mercury
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks.
Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!
The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WWEEK
Regal Sherwood Is Going Dark After Its Sept. 14 Screenings
One of the world’s largest movie theater chains is turning out the lights at an Oregon outlet following Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last week. Regal Sherwood posted a simple yet straightforward announcement on its website that the venue was going dark after tonight’s showings. On top of that, the online calendar that would normally allow you to preview and purchase tickets for future dates is inactive.
WWEEK
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant
Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
piolog.com
Lack of parking spots punishes commuters
It is 9:49 a.m. and I have circled all the parking lots twice. My fingers grip my steering wheel as I lean forward to keep my eyes peeled for a spot. If you are a student who commutes by car, this is a familiar story. Every year as more and...
