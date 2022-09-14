Whew, this game was a doozie, and when I say doosie, I do NOT mean a barn burner, a thriller, a classic, or any word that would describe entertainment. That was a tough watch and had to be even more painful if you were a Texas A&M or Miami fan. This was a battle between two teams that got a lot of attention and got rated far higher than they had earned, but one of them HAD to win, and I suppose with the home field advantage, that was just enough for the Aggies to squeak out a 17-9 victory. Jimbo Fisher turned to back up QB Max Johnson who transferred to A&M from LSU.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO