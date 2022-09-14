Read full article on original website
WFAA
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
WFAA
Texas parole board decides not to recommend posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 conviction
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced Thursday it will not recommend a posthumous pardon for George Floyd's 2004 conviction. The board had recommended a pardon for Floyd last year in October but withdrew its recommendation in December, citing "procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules."
WFAA
FULL INTERVIEW: Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on failed Uvalde shooting response
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has been the face of the department, working to provide answers to the Uvalde community in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
WFAA
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
North Texan flew to London to witness tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
DALLAS — Kevin Sharpe is not a big royal family buff. But he loves Europe. And he loves history. And the chance to witness history in London was something he made an “impulsive decision” to do. “God bless American Airlines and advantage miles,” he said from his...
WFAA
Turn unwanted cars into hope
Cars for kids is famously known for their slogan "write off the car, not the kid." Since 1992 the organization has helped kids across Texas by removing everyday obstacles and giving them an opportunity to build a better future. For more information, call 972.274.5437 or go to CarsForKids.org/GMT.
WFAA
Treating sun damaged skin
We're blessed with abundant sunshine in north Texas and this summer we experienced extreme sun, heat and drought. Although cooler days are ahead, your skin might still be recovering from sun exposure. Now is the time to treat sun damaged skin. For more information, call 972.441.7761 or go to Vitalyc.com/GMT.
WFAA
We've got the scoop on the newest flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salted Caramel Brownie
BRENHAM, Texas — Get ready for fall, y'all, with some yummy Blue Bell ice cream. It's arguably the best ice cream in the country!. The Texas-based creamery, located in Brenham, just released a brand new flavor called Salted Caramel Brownie. It's a combination of their creamy vanilla mixed with...
