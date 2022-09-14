Read full article on original website
Women’s Golf Opens Season at Mo’Morial Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Houston Women's Golf program opens its 2022-23 season when it tees off Tuesday morning at the Mo'Morial Invitational at Traditions Club. Competing on the 6,406-yard, par-72 course, the Cougars will play 36 holes Tuesday with an 8:30 a.m., shotgun start. Wednesday's Final...
Cougars Take Down Bulls in Conference Opener
HOUSTON – Forward Maddie Bowers led the University of Houston Soccer program to a 2-1 victory against South Florida for its first American Athletic Conference win of the season on Thursday evening at the Carl Lewis International Complex. This marked Houston's first win over South Florida since 2004 when...
Houston Falls at #1 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – After getting out to a scorching hot start and forcing top ranked Texas to use both of its timeouts inside of the first 15 points of the match, the University of Houston volleyball team fell 3-1 on Thursday night in Gregory Gym (17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22).
Football Drops Home Opener to Kansas
HOUSTON – The University of Houston Football team dropped a high-scoring affair in the program's home opener to future Big 12 opponents Kansas 48-30 Saturday at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars (1-2) scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives before the Jayhawks (3-0) battled back with 28 unanswered...
