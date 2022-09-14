ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Fantastic Four rumor claims John Krasinski isn’t playing Reed Richards

Marvel found a way to grant the wish of MCU fans who wanted John Krasinski to play the Fantastic Four’s Mister Fantastic. But the Reed Richards we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a variant of the character. He’s not the primary Mister Fantastic who will get to interact with all of the Avengers in the upcoming movies.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy