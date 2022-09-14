Read full article on original website
NHL
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
NHL
2022 Young Stars Classic Preview
The schedule, the roster, the opponents, where to watch, and much more!. The Winnipeg Jets return to Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic this week, with the young roster set to play three games in four days against the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Calgary Flames. All games will...
NHL
Blue Jackets fall to Red Wings in Traverse City
Johnson, Marchenko score in 5-2 setback against Detroit that drops record to 1-1 The Blue Jackets saw their record at the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., fall to 1-1 this year as Columbus dropped a 5-2 decision to Detroit on Friday afternoon. Game in a Paragraph. One...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Fall 3-2 in OT in Rookie Faceoff Opener
The Ducks could not hold a third-period lead in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament opener, falling 3-2 in overtime to the host San Jose Sharks. Gage Alexander stopped 28-of-31 shots for Anaheim in a strong goaltending performance, highlighted by a couple of breakaway saves in the second period. "I thought he...
NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit announce broadcast schedule for 2022-23
Bally Sports Detroit (BSD) continues its award-winning production and carriage of Red Wings games by airing a total of 69 regular-season contests with 58 games slated for BSD and 11 on Bally Sports Detroit Extra (BSD EXTRA). The popular announce team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond return to call...
NHL
WOLF GETS THE NOD
Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames face off against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic. Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has confirmed Dustin Wolf will get the start and will go the distance this evening against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
NHL
Coyotes Head to San Jose to Compete in Rookie Faceoff Tournament
The Arizona Coyotes are heading to San Jose to participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with 28 prospects that were either drafted, acquired via trade, signed as free agents, or offered an individual tryout. The tournament is an opportunity for some to potentially receive an invitation to the team's main training camp, all while squaring off against prospects from other NHL teams.
NHL
Dan Cleary excited for 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City beginning Thursday, which will feature some of the NHL's brightest young prospects all competing in the same rink. Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said...
NHL
Felix Robert drawing comparisons to Yanni Gourde at first Prospect Camp
The annual Prospect Showcase has served as a springboard for many young players in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization over the past several years. Current Bolts like Ross Colton, Erik Cernak and Cal Foote have all played in the event and demonstrated their talent before attending Training Camp with the big club and eventually earning a spot on the NHL roster.
NHL
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
"I view that as kind of a jumping-off point for this season," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a wide-ranging interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena on Thursday. "People ask, 'Well, what are you looking for?' Just really continued growth. I mean, the game's never been in a better place than it is currently. We had record revenues last year in a year that was still impacted by COVID, so we're thinking the future's really bright, and it starts now."
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Broncos, Wilson get visit from Stanley Cup at practice
Trophy stops by football facility, players stop for pictures. Considering who the reigning NHL champions are, it's no surprise the Stanley Cup was in the neighborhood. The Denver Broncos got a visit from the trophy on Thursday at their practice facility after it had been on tour all summer with Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and staff.
NHL
Duggan: Prospects Group 'Setting the Tone for Our Organization' | FEATURE
The New Jersey Devils rookies carry a big responsibility. They will be the group of players that set the tone as the 2022-23 hockey season is on the horizon. The prospects will travel to Buffalo this afternoon and are set to play their first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday. It will be the first time a Devils jersey is pulled on for a competitive game since the season closed out last April.
NHL
Islanders Open 2022-23 Season With Rookie Camp
The Islanders kicked off on-ice work for rookies and prospects at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders kicked off the on-ice portion of rookie camp on Thursday morning, with 25 players skating on the first day. 2022 draft picks Isaiah George, Matthew Maggio and Daylan Kuefler were joined...
NHL
Smith talks additions, Senators playoff chances in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason edition, we feature Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith. D.J. Smith can't wait for the start of training camp...
NHL
Dufour Looking to Build Off Dream Season
After a QMJHL MVP, Memorial Cup and WJC gold, William Dufour is excited for his first Islanders training camp. William Dufour had the 2021-22 season most players dream about. In one year, he won the Memorial Cup, the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy for the Memorial Cup most valuable player, the Michel Briere Trophy for the QMJHL most valuable player and gold at World Juniors with Team Canada. Now, he's taking the next step in his hockey career at his first NHL camp.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
Isak Rosen smiled when Seth Appert brought up the improvement the forward has already displayed since development camp in July. "You can tell he knows it," Appert said. "He has put in a ton of work just in the two months since we saw him." Rosen, the 14th-overall pick in...
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Live Coverage
Stream the game live and follow along with our In-Game Blog as the Oilers Rookies open their Young Stars Classic tournament against the Jets Rookies. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies take on the Winnipeg Jets Rookies in the opening game of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday at 5:00pm MT.
NHL
Predators Rookies Ready to Take on Tampa Bay as Prospect Showcase Begins
Make way for the rookies. After a quick two-day acclimation period, the Nashville Predators prospect group is just hours away from their first puck drop of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase - a noon CT skirmish against the Tampa Bay Lightning's rookie squad in Raleigh, N.C. Defenseman Luke Prokop, speaking...
NHL
SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC
Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
