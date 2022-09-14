ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Around the world, people are feeling the push and pull of inflation

Inflation is high around the world. In Egypt, soaring wheat prices are reminding people of the '70s wheat shortages, which sparked riots. In Zimbabwe, the local currency has lost so much value, the government created a literal gold coin in the hopes of bringing some stability. KELLY: In Canada, Prime...
BUSINESS
NPR

Americans are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home

Susan Morrison knew something was wrong when she bought a new tub of cottage cheese. "I had an old one in the refrigerator," Morrison recalls. "I went to put the new one in and it was like, 'Wait a minute. This is two-thirds of the size. There's a third missing.' "
BUSINESS
NPR

America's Christian majority is shrinking, and could dip below 50% by 2070

Since its founding, the United States has been a majority Christian nation. And while it's still the dominant religion, the country's Christian majority has been shrinking for decades. Now, a new study from Pew Research Center shows that as of 2020, the number of Americans who identify as Christian is about 64%. Fifty years ago, that number was 90%. And if that trend continues, Pew predicts that Christians could become a minority in just a few decades. Stephanie Kramer led the study for Pew Research Center. She's a senior researcher specializing in religion. And she joins us now. Welcome to the program.
RELIGION
NPR

The impact of the global natural gas shortage on the U.S.

If using the AC felt expensive this summer, well, heating up your home this winter may be even worse. Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S., and they are expected to keep climbing. For more, we're joined by NPR's Arezou Rezvani, who covers the energy markets. Hey there. AREZOU...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
NPR

Making sense of COVID-19's risk now

It's a strange moment in the pandemic. Mask mandates and other restrictions have all but disappeared. Vaccines and boosters mean lots of people are protected against severe illness, and yet hundreds of people are still dying from COVID-19 every day. So we're left to figure out for ourselves how risky that night out at the movies is or that trip abroad.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
NEVADA STATE
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Union Workers#Harvard Law#Sylvie#Npr#Drop Electric Song#American
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue

After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III

What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
NPR

Inside Ottawa's ambitious experiment to reduce drug overdoses

Doctors, pharmacists and frontline health workers have created a safety net for active drug users in Ottawa Canada that aims to slow the rate of fatal overdoses by helping people get high more safely. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Record numbers of people in the U.S. are dying from drug overdoses, more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm

Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
WYOMING STATE
creators.com

Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity

California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
COLORADO STATE
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

California files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

SACRAMENTO -- California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process. But officials in California believe they won't encounter a similar fate, partly due to information collected during a more than two-year investigation that involved subpoenas and interviews...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy