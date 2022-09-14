Read full article on original website
NPR
Around the world, people are feeling the push and pull of inflation
Inflation is high around the world. In Egypt, soaring wheat prices are reminding people of the '70s wheat shortages, which sparked riots. In Zimbabwe, the local currency has lost so much value, the government created a literal gold coin in the hopes of bringing some stability. KELLY: In Canada, Prime...
NPR
Americans are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home
Susan Morrison knew something was wrong when she bought a new tub of cottage cheese. "I had an old one in the refrigerator," Morrison recalls. "I went to put the new one in and it was like, 'Wait a minute. This is two-thirds of the size. There's a third missing.' "
NPR
America's Christian majority is shrinking, and could dip below 50% by 2070
Since its founding, the United States has been a majority Christian nation. And while it's still the dominant religion, the country's Christian majority has been shrinking for decades. Now, a new study from Pew Research Center shows that as of 2020, the number of Americans who identify as Christian is about 64%. Fifty years ago, that number was 90%. And if that trend continues, Pew predicts that Christians could become a minority in just a few decades. Stephanie Kramer led the study for Pew Research Center. She's a senior researcher specializing in religion. And she joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
The impact of the global natural gas shortage on the U.S.
If using the AC felt expensive this summer, well, heating up your home this winter may be even worse. Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S., and they are expected to keep climbing. For more, we're joined by NPR's Arezou Rezvani, who covers the energy markets. Hey there. AREZOU...
NPR
Making sense of COVID-19's risk now
It's a strange moment in the pandemic. Mask mandates and other restrictions have all but disappeared. Vaccines and boosters mean lots of people are protected against severe illness, and yet hundreds of people are still dying from COVID-19 every day. So we're left to figure out for ourselves how risky that night out at the movies is or that trip abroad.
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
SFGate
Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Elon Musk is receiving weekly reports detailing how many Tesla employees are staying away from the office
Elon Musk and other Tesla executives receive weekly reports on employees' office attendance. Tesla employees told CNBC that the reports were based on data from workers scanning badges at facilities. Employees have also complained that Tesla facilities are not able to properly accommodate office work. Elon Musk and other senior...
NPR
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
NPR
News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
NPR
Inside Ottawa's ambitious experiment to reduce drug overdoses
Doctors, pharmacists and frontline health workers have created a safety net for active drug users in Ottawa Canada that aims to slow the rate of fatal overdoses by helping people get high more safely. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Record numbers of people in the U.S. are dying from drug overdoses, more...
NPR
Only 35% Canadians support its constitutional monarchy, but it won't be changing soon
Canada was one of 15 Commonwealth countries where Queen Elizabeth was head of state. A recent poll found that only a third of Canadians want their country to remain a constitutional monarchy, yet it seems unlikely that there will be a Canadian republic anytime soon, as Crispin Thorold reports for NPR.
Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm
Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
NPR
As demand for electric cars grows, Chileans face the effects of lithium mining
Around the world, demand for lithium is skyrocketing. The metal is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, solar panels and other green technologies. And all of this has led to a boom in lithium mining, especially in Chile, where NPR's John Otis filed this report. (SOUNDBITE OF WATER...
California files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon
SACRAMENTO -- California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process. But officials in California believe they won't encounter a similar fate, partly due to information collected during a more than two-year investigation that involved subpoenas and interviews...
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
