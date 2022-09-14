Read full article on original website
William James “Bill” Simar
William James “Bill” Simar, 88, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 at Christus Dubuis Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. All services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange on Monday, September 19, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and rosary at 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. with Father Sinclair Oubré officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
Candace “Candy” Delane Judge Toler
Candace “Candy” Delane Judge Toler was born on January 5, 1957 to the late Lannie and Mary Jane (House) Judge in Orange, Tx. Candace was the oldest of seven children. Candace confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Salem Methodist Church on 3rd and John St. She was born, raised, and educated in Orange and was a proud member of the Lutcher Stark Tigers graduating class of 1975.
Michelle Dennison Clingaman
With great sadness, John and Mary Dennison announce the death of their daughter, Michelle Dennison Clingaman. She died on September 11th, 2022 at the age of 52. Visitation will take place at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas on September 15th, 2022 at 1:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 2:00 pm.
Smith Jailed For Possession
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County Support Division and the United States Marshal’s Office, executed an arrest warrant in the 500 block of Ruby Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. Job Allen Smith was arrested on...
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
Sept. 16 Volleyball Scores
– The Lady Bobcats traveled to East Chambers and lost in five sets 20-20, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 13-15. For OF: Kylie Mouton had 12 kills, 2 aces, and a block. Greenlea Oldham had 11 kills and a block. Mackenzie Haley had 26 digs, Lela Francis had 9 kills. Libby Thurman had 22 digs and Brianna Moore had 42 assists.
BC Holds Off Bears In Thriller
On Tuesday the Bridge City Cardinals were up 1-0 and were leading 9-1 in the second game against the LCM Lady Bears when the power at LCM’s gym cut off due to a problem with a transformer. So the two teams and their fans showed up Wednesday afternoon to...
