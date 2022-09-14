Read full article on original website
ca.gov
Community Assistance, Recovery & Empowerment Act
The CARE Act creates a new pathway to deliver mental health and substance use disorder services to the most severely impaired Californians who too often suffer in homelessness or incarceration without treatment. The CARE Act moves care and support upstream, providing the most vulnerable Californians with access to critical behavioral health services, housing and support.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.15.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:. AB 1565 by the Committee on Emergency Management – Emergency Management Assistance Compact. AB 1765 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Marks-Roos Local Bond Pooling Act of 1985: rate reduction bonds: review.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Signs Sweeping Climate Measures, Ushering in New Era of World-Leading Climate Action
New California laws will create 4 million jobs, reduce the state’s oil use by 91%, cut air pollution by 60%, protect communities from oil drilling, and accelerate the state’s transition to clean energy. Legislative package complements record $54 billion climate budget that focuses on equity and economic opportunity.
ca.gov
Bills on Gov's desk; SFV $ winners, part 6; greener schools!
I have been trying my best to push as much legislation as possible before my term comes to an end. Taking into consideration the wants and needs of my constituents, I have made as my top priority the passage of laws that seek to address climate change, simplify the process by which utilities update their infrastructure, and help inmates with their rehabilitation.
ca.gov
DWR Honored for Partnership and Collaboration on Levee Improvement Project
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently received a project of the year award from the International Partnering Institute (IPI) for its successful collaboration and levee improvement work in the San Joaquin Valley. DWR’s engineering team was presented with the award at the IPI Conference and Awards Ceremony held in July in San Francisco.
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
ca.gov
“Trash Castle” at Huntington Beach Brings Attention to Stormwater Pollution on Coastal Cleanup Day
Public art piece is comprised of common stormwater pollutants that degrade California’s waterways. HUNTINGTON BEACH — Caltrans today unveiled the “Trash Castle” — a public art installation comprised of litter, plastics and metals collected from California’s stormwater system — as part of the department’s effort to educate Californians on stormwater pollution and ways to stop it at its source. A unique feature for today’s statewide Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ multiyear Let’s Change This to That stormwater education campaign, Trash Castle represents many of the common items that pollute lakes, rivers, streams and the ocean and is installed at the Trash Free Jubilee, a Huntington Beach cleanup event led by the California Coastal Commission and Orange County Coastkeepers.
ca.gov
Flood After Fire: Preparing for the Post-Disaster Danger
How Wildfires Leave Communities Vulnerable to Mud, Debris Flows for Years After Flames Extinguished. With the state bracing for yet another round of wet weather just one week after Tropical Storm Kay drenched parts of Southern California, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is reminding people living in communities near burn scars about the dangers of flash flooding.
