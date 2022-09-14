Keith Francis Quarnberg, 76, passed away on Sept 6, 2022. He was born November 14, 1945 to Francis Merrild and Phyllis Olsen Quarnberg in Salt Lake City, UT. Graduated from Millard High School in 1964. He attended one year at Utah State, then was drafted into the army. We were all very happy that he went to Germany, not Vietnam. After his discharge he enrolled at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy where he graduated in 1972. He worked at Revco for several years, then at Fry's until he retired in 2016.

SCIPIO, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO