The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
On a cloudless afternoon last week, Dan Tronchetti stood amid a field of leafy soybeans and struck a scarecrow pose. The 66-year-old farmer was trying to ward off what he considered an invader. While his wife, Susan, fixed her camera on him, Tronchetti, wearing a gray Carhartt T-shirt and a...
FOXBusiness
Diesel and heating fuel supplies dangerously low
Diesel and heating oil supplies are dangerously low in the Northeast compared to the recent average, prompting concerns from officials as winter approaches. Diesel fuel and heating oil, which comprise the distillate category, are 63% below the five-year average in New England and 58% below the same average from Maryland to New York, according to a survey by the Department of Energy. The agency said that gasoline inventories are not as bad but are still at their lowest levels in nearly a decade along the entire East Coast.
Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm
Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
Grist
Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit
It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
U.S. energy chief Granholm meets with New England governors on fuel supplies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met with the governors of six states in the U.S. Northeast on Thursday to talk about their concerns about soaring fuel costs heading into winter, the Department of Energy said.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker says Biden, green agenda could lead to fuel shortages
A former Keystone XL Pipeline worker pinned blame on both the Biden administration and climate activists as the Northeast battles low fuel inventories, prompting concerns of a potential energy catastrophe. Neal Crabtree joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes both parties bear responsibility as some worry severe...
CNBC
The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade
Hydrogen could help decarbonize some very large sectors of the economy that are otherwise a real challenge, like long haul trucking and making iron and steel. But hydrogen has to be synthesized with zero carbon emissions, otherwise it's not a clean energy source. A tax credit tucked into the Inflation...
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
SFGate
Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
Methane Hunters: What Explains the Surge in the Potent Greenhouse Gas?
Every year, 6,000 flasks arrive at a laboratory in Boulder, Colorado. Inside each is a sample of air, taken from one of a chain of 50 monitoring stations that spans the globe. Together, these samples could help answer one of the most important questions facing the planet: why is there so much methane in the atmosphere?
rigzone.com
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
knowtechie.com
The OKMO G2000 solar generator is a great alternative to fossil fuel energy
Countries across the globe are experiencing more blackouts due to struggling electrical grids. Homeowners, tenants, and business owners are looking for green-efficiency energy alternatives. There is no doubt that the current energy situation in Europe is looking dire for millions of people. The EU’s decision to cut off oil from...
How Amazon Became the Largest Buyer of Renewable Energy in the World
When Richard and Carson Harkrader first heard that 696 acres of North Carolina farmland had come up for sale, in 2016, one feature of the rolling landscape particularly caught their attention: the power lines that sliced across it as though someone had dog-eared its map. Hard up against the Virginia border, it was a pretty spot—pretty enough that a home builder would eventually take a quarter of the acres for a lakefront subdivision. But for the Harkraders, father-and-daughter operators of Carolina Solar Energy, an independent developer of solar-energy projects, the prettiest thing of all were those heavy-duty transmission lines that arced to the northwest, lacing into the PJM Interconnection, the giant electric grid that dominates the mid-Atlantic.
FOXBusiness
Sen. Ernst pushes bill requiring DOE, EPA to raise own office thermostats to match CA recommendations
EXCLUSIVE: New legislation introduced by a Republican senator aims to turn up the temperature on federal environmental regulators – literally. Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst filed a bill Monday that would require the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency to dial up their thermostats to a minimum of 78 degrees at their headquarters when the air conditioning is running in order to fall in line with California's recommendations for their residents in the midst of a statewide energy crisis.
Fossil Fuel Industry Seeks to Expand Free Speech for Corporations and Limit It for Citizens
Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., probably didn’t plan for their committee hearings to run at the exact same time this week, but the hearings sure were talking to each other. In her Committee on Natural Resources hearing, Porter highlighted the role PR firms play in blocking...
bloomberglaw.com
Renewable Fuel Standard—a Hidden Tax on Consumers and Refiners
At the turn of the 21st century, US policymakers were eager to find solutions that would reduce our nation’s reliance on foreign oil. That was the primary rationale for the renewable fuel standard, a federal program created by Congress in 2005 that expanded the volume of renewable fuels blended in the US transportation sector.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
