New Horizons introduces new advocate
A new branch has been added to the network of victim advocacy in Millard County. Goretty Avalos has joined the New Horizons Crisis Center as a Millard County victim advocate. Avalos has been an advocate since April, but has served the community before as an ESL teacher and migrant worker liaison for the Millard County School District.
Notice of Public Hearing: Millard County Commission 9/14/22 B
OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT APPLICATION # Z-2022-033 Zone Change from Highway Commercial (HC) / Residential (R-1) to Highway Commercial (HC) Notice is hereby given that the Board of Millard County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. at the Millard County Courthouse, Commission Chambers, 50 South Main, Fillmore, Utah, for the purpose of receiving public comment on a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment application to change the zoning of the property described below and located at approximately 1185 N Highway 6 Delta from Highway Commercial (HC) / Residential (R-1)
Letter to the Editor: Ferrell Hatch 9/14/22
The other day, like many of you, I received a small booklet in the mail. It was sent out by one of our local churches here in Delta. It was titled “3 Tears From A Savior’s Eye.” I thank them for the message and an invite to join them for worship services.
Fillmore denies Reserve zoning change
City council OKs annexation of 56 acres for mixed-use project The Retreat. Fillmore City Council members last week denied a zoning change for a 15-acre residential subdivision planned along the southern boundaries of Paradise Golf Course. Called The Reserve, the development called for a mix of single-family and higher density...
Scorched groceries led to fire suspects
The four individuals charged with sparking the July 8 Halfway Hill fire appeared in court for a preliminary hearing last Wednesday afternoon. Darri Dewolfe, Michael Patti, Talon Kessler, and Tyler Smith were charged on July 10 with Class A misdemeanor counts of abandoning a fire. Initial testimonies from the defendants show they thought they had extinguished the fire before leaving it, though the fire reignited and burned its way up the mountain, scorching thousands of acres and presenting the city of Fillmore with severe flood dangers.
Delta Tech educator named Teacher of the Year by State Board of Education
A Millard School District teacher won the state’s top education honors Sept. 8 when he was named Utah’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Chad Warnick, an agriculture, biology, leadership, and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center, was named the state’s top teacher during a banquet ceremony in Salt Lake City.
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
Woman dies in crash
A 25-year-old woman was killed Sept. 10 after a single-vehicle accident near 50 N 1000 W in Delta. Sinead Ann Alldredge was pronounced dead at Delta Community Hospital after she was transported from the accident scene. Alldredge leaves behind a young son. The accident remains under investigation, according to Capt....
Utah inmate dies in jail cell, task force investigating
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at Utah’s Millard County Jail has died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office states that life-saving efforts were given to the inmate after he was found alone and unresponsive in his cell. He was […]
Keith Francis Quarnberg
Keith Francis Quarnberg, 76, passed away on Sept 6, 2022. He was born November 14, 1945 to Francis Merrild and Phyllis Olsen Quarnberg in Salt Lake City, UT. Graduated from Millard High School in 1964. He attended one year at Utah State, then was drafted into the army. We were all very happy that he went to Germany, not Vietnam. After his discharge he enrolled at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy where he graduated in 1972. He worked at Revco for several years, then at Fry's until he retired in 2016.
