millardccp.com
Notice to Water Users 9/14/22
The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Oct. 11, 2022 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights. utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.
millardccp.com
Fillmore denies Reserve zoning change
City council OKs annexation of 56 acres for mixed-use project The Retreat. Fillmore City Council members last week denied a zoning change for a 15-acre residential subdivision planned along the southern boundaries of Paradise Golf Course. Called The Reserve, the development called for a mix of single-family and higher density...
millardccp.com
New Horizons introduces new advocate
A new branch has been added to the network of victim advocacy in Millard County. Goretty Avalos has joined the New Horizons Crisis Center as a Millard County victim advocate. Avalos has been an advocate since April, but has served the community before as an ESL teacher and migrant worker liaison for the Millard County School District.
millardccp.com
Letter to the Editor: Ferrell Hatch 9/14/22
The other day, like many of you, I received a small booklet in the mail. It was sent out by one of our local churches here in Delta. It was titled “3 Tears From A Savior’s Eye.” I thank them for the message and an invite to join them for worship services.
millardccp.com
Delta Tech educator named Teacher of the Year by State Board of Education
A Millard School District teacher won the state’s top education honors Sept. 8 when he was named Utah’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Chad Warnick, an agriculture, biology, leadership, and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center, was named the state’s top teacher during a banquet ceremony in Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
millardccp.com
Scorched groceries led to fire suspects
The four individuals charged with sparking the July 8 Halfway Hill fire appeared in court for a preliminary hearing last Wednesday afternoon. Darri Dewolfe, Michael Patti, Talon Kessler, and Tyler Smith were charged on July 10 with Class A misdemeanor counts of abandoning a fire. Initial testimonies from the defendants show they thought they had extinguished the fire before leaving it, though the fire reignited and burned its way up the mountain, scorching thousands of acres and presenting the city of Fillmore with severe flood dangers.
utahbusiness.com
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
Utah inmate dies in jail cell, task force investigating
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at Utah’s Millard County Jail has died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office states that life-saving efforts were given to the inmate after he was found alone and unresponsive in his cell. He was […]
Utah woman starts nonprofit to inspire hope after losing son to suicide
They’re popping up more and more through some rural central Utah communities lately — inspirational messages of hope, like "You Can Do This," "Tomorrow Matters," and other uplifting thoughts.
midutahradio.com
Hundreds of People Attend the Gunnison Gut Check
GUNNISON, Utah — On Sept. 9-10, the Gunnison Gut Check presented by United We March and sponsored by Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with other community entities, unfolded in Central Utah with hundreds of people in attendance to help raise funds for men and women in uniform. “My love of veterans, law enforcement and first responders, it just enveloped into this,” said Justen Mellor, founder of United We March. Mellor, who grew up in Gunnison, established the non-profit organization in 2018 and carried out the first gut check. Each year since then, the money raised is distributed to local and national organizations that extend a helping hand to these groups.
millardccp.com
Woman dies in crash
A 25-year-old woman was killed Sept. 10 after a single-vehicle accident near 50 N 1000 W in Delta. Sinead Ann Alldredge was pronounced dead at Delta Community Hospital after she was transported from the accident scene. Alldredge leaves behind a young son. The accident remains under investigation, according to Capt....
