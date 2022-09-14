Read full article on original website
Notice of Public Hearing: Millard County Commission 9/14/22 E
OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT APPLICATION # Z-2022-031 Zone Change from Agriculture 20 (AG-20) to Agriculture. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Millard County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. at the Millard County Courthouse, Commission Chambers, 50 South Main, Fillmore, Utah, for the purpose of receiving public comment on a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment application to change the zoning of the property described below and located at approximately 2 miles east of Oak City on Dry Creek Road from Agriculture 20 (AG-20) to Agriculture (AG):
New Horizons introduces new advocate
A new branch has been added to the network of victim advocacy in Millard County. Goretty Avalos has joined the New Horizons Crisis Center as a Millard County victim advocate. Avalos has been an advocate since April, but has served the community before as an ESL teacher and migrant worker liaison for the Millard County School District.
Notice to Water Users 9/14/22
The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Oct. 11, 2022 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights. utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.
Delta Tech educator named Teacher of the Year by State Board of Education
A Millard School District teacher won the state’s top education honors Sept. 8 when he was named Utah’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Chad Warnick, an agriculture, biology, leadership, and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center, was named the state’s top teacher during a banquet ceremony in Salt Lake City.
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
Woman dies in crash
A 25-year-old woman was killed Sept. 10 after a single-vehicle accident near 50 N 1000 W in Delta. Sinead Ann Alldredge was pronounced dead at Delta Community Hospital after she was transported from the accident scene. Alldredge leaves behind a young son. The accident remains under investigation, according to Capt....
Scorched groceries led to fire suspects
The four individuals charged with sparking the July 8 Halfway Hill fire appeared in court for a preliminary hearing last Wednesday afternoon. Darri Dewolfe, Michael Patti, Talon Kessler, and Tyler Smith were charged on July 10 with Class A misdemeanor counts of abandoning a fire. Initial testimonies from the defendants show they thought they had extinguished the fire before leaving it, though the fire reignited and burned its way up the mountain, scorching thousands of acres and presenting the city of Fillmore with severe flood dangers.
