magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
arkadelphian.com
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
swark.today
Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11
On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
arkadelphian.com
Lacy John Griffith
Lacy John Griffith began his journey of life on May 9, 1931, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, as the son of Richard and Roberta (Tate) Griffith. He was affectionately called “Bish” by his siblings. In June of 1952, Lacy was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Jean Penix. He was...
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
Trash Wars in Arkadelphia
A-Town Fitness will host a second annual Trash Wars event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Trash pick-up supplies will be available to volunteers from 8-9 a.m. Participants will also be given a T-shirt. A scavenger hunt is also part of the event, with items...
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
swark.today
Hempstead County Deputies nab two Texarkana men this morning, one on alleged truck theft, other on felony warrant
Early this morning at approximately 1:47 a.m, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
arkadelphian.com
Andretti Meyone Austin
Andretti Meyone Austin was born August 18, 1998, to Zandra and LaCorey Davis in Camden, Arkansas. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Andretti transitioned from this life to go home to be with the Lord. Andretti was a 2017 graduate of Camden Fairview and attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. Andretti...
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
arkadelphian.com
Tennessee man dies in I-30 crash
NEVADA COUNTY — A one-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning ended tragically for a Tennessee man traveling on an Arkansas highway. Russell L. Goal Jr., of Carthage, Tenn., was driving eastbound on Interstate 30 in a 2021 Ford Edge when he veered off the highway into the median and struck a concrete bridge pillar near the 51 mile-marker, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
magnoliareporter.com
Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road
Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
Garland County schools grieving after car wrecks injure multiple students and kill another
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Garland County community have been leaning on each other for support after a tragic weekend. Staff members in the Jessieville and Mountain Pine school districts said they are grieving after car wrecks injured multiple students and killed another. "Anytime you lose a...
onlyinark.com
Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall
I consider myself a semiprofessional chaser of live entertainment: plays, bands, ballets or really whatever is being offered. The energy transferred from entertainers to the audience and vice versa cannot be replicated by watching a video. So, imagine my excitement when I heard that Betty’s Big Country Dancehall in Caddo Valley near Arkadelphia touted that, with a surface of 80 feet by 180 feet, they had the largest dance floor in Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Field day to address drought’s effects on cattle, forage
HOPE — While several weeks of relatively cool, wet weather may have distanced the memory of this summer’s drought conditions across much of the country, experienced cattle and forage producers know there’s no guarantee tough times won’t return. Though the rain has eased the dry conditions,...
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita to host Seraph Brass in concert
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will host the all-female Seraph Brass ensemble in concert Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. Seraph Brass features Mary Elizabeth Bowden and...
