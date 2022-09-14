ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockbridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting homicide investigation is underway in Stockbridge on Saturday night. Police officials tell CBS46 News that a male was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m. In Bibb County, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
HAPEVILLE, GA
Man from Cumming killed in multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400

A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County Friday evening led to the death of a man from Cumming, and left several others with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officers and the Forsyth County Fire Department were dispatched...
CUMMING, GA
Police give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Emory Oxford campus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for the person who called in a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the Emory University Oxford campus Sunday, according to a social media post. “Emory is aware of a bomb threat on the campus. As a precaution, the university evacuated the...
OXFORD, GA
Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta police searching for homeless man’s killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a homeless man’s killer. 52-year-old Horace “Obie” Meadows was found with a gunshot wound at 159 Forsyth St. SW Sept. 14. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Meadows was apparently shot with a pellet gun.
ATLANTA, GA
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

