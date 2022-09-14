Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who live in Hampton Glen and others in the surrounding neighborhoods have all stepped in to memorialize Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. The community wants one thing to be known and that is that they will always have respect for public servants. Megahn...
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
CBS 46
Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockbridge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting homicide investigation is underway in Stockbridge on Saturday night. Police officials tell CBS46 News that a male was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m. In Bibb County, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old...
CBS 46
Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Georgia Remembers two fallen Cobb County deputies
This week, Cobb County law enforcement said tearful and heartfelt goodbyes to their own as two slain Cobb County deputies were laid to rest. Deputies Samual Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed ambush-style last week while serving a warrant at a Cobb County home. Koleski’s funeral service was...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies looking to identify suspect in Cherokee County auto break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching a suspect accused of breaking and entering a vehicle. Deputies shared a photo of a man and a motorcycle asking for help identifying the suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a camouflage baseball hat, gray T-shirt, and...
CBS 46
Funeral held for Georgia State trooper who died after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia state troopers gathered to show their respect for trooper cadet Patrick Dupree who died on Sept. 8. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.
1 dead after tractor trailer collides with vehicles shutting down GA-400, driver charged with homicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — GA-400 was shut down in both directions Friday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer killed one person in Forsyth County. The driver of the tractor trailer, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins, of Cumming, was charged with first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close and is currently being held on no bond, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stated.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Yolanda Brown’s body found on Interstate 20, officials confirm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It has been confirmed by Newton County Sheriff’s Communications officer Jack Redlinger that the body found in the car along Interstate 20 earlier this week belongs to 53-year-old Yolanda Brown, who was reported missing earlier this month. PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in car off I-20,...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty.
accesswdun.com
Man from Cumming killed in multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400
A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County Friday evening led to the death of a man from Cumming, and left several others with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officers and the Forsyth County Fire Department were dispatched...
CBS 46
Police give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Emory Oxford campus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for the person who called in a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the Emory University Oxford campus Sunday, according to a social media post. “Emory is aware of a bomb threat on the campus. As a precaution, the university evacuated the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
Thousands gather to pay respects as second fallen Cobb deputy laid to rest
DALLAS, Ga. — Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., the second of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty last week, has been laid to rest. Ervin and Deputy Jonathan Koleski were gunned down on September 8 as they tried executing an arrest warrant in Marietta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Atlanta police searching for homeless man’s killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a homeless man’s killer. 52-year-old Horace “Obie” Meadows was found with a gunshot wound at 159 Forsyth St. SW Sept. 14. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Meadows was apparently shot with a pellet gun.
1 killed in crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road, Fairburn Police say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road Friday evening. Police said both northbound lanes are closed going toward the interstate and one southbound lane is closed going toward Tyrone. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. Authorities...
weisradio.com
Lanham Found Guilty on Two of Seven Counts; Hung Jury on Murder Charge
A Chattooga County Jury brought back two guilty verdicts but was not able to come to a consensus on five other charges against a Chattooga County, Georgia woman that’s accused of murdering her husband five years ago. Sheriff Mark Schrader said Wednesday evening that Renee Lanham was found guilty...
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Comments / 0