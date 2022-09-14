Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
White Sox Drop 4 Games Out of First Place After Shutout Loss
Dylan Cease struggled through his start but kept the Chicago White Sox in Thursday's game. The South Siders failed to capitalize on multiple runs-scoring opportunities in the shutout series finale loss to Colorado. Tough Day for Cease. Dylan Cease has been brilliant for the White Sox in 2022. He is...
White Sox rotation loses Kopech to injured list
The White Sox placed starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday. Kopech was Sunday's probable starter. The Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. It's tough news for the White Sox in their race for the...
Yardbarker
Alec Mills' Surgery, Seiya Suzuki's X-Rays, and More Cubs Updates
Fresh off a sweep of the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs opened a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Ahead of the series opener, the team provided a number of injury updates. Among those, RHP Alec Mills underwent surgery, OF Seiya Suzuki's x-rays came back negative, and C Willson Contreras advanced in his running progression.
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
MLB
Tigers let the Sox know they're no easy out
DETROIT -- The Tigers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, so as he did last year, manager A.J. Hinch held a team meeting before Friday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the White Sox to discuss it. He talked about the need for improvement, both from the team and from himself.
MLB
Sox slug 5 homers for crucial head-to-head win
CLEVELAND -- The White Sox needed to win Thursday afternoon’s rescheduled contest at Progressive Field to maintain hope of catching the Guardians in the American League Central. So they developed the perfect plan for success: Hit home runs, as in five home runs, leaving them just short of the...
MLB
Bullpen seals sweep ahead of crucial Cleveland trip
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Dylan Bundy was pulled from Thursday’s game after four innings, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn’t hesitate to go to his high-leverage relievers right away in a close game. A parade of five arms each pitched an inning, with only two hits allowed the final five...
MLB
Guardians hope Gaddis gamble pays off long-term
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew the most crucial stretch of their season was beginning on Thursday against the second-place White Sox. In a span of eight days, Cleveland would be facing the third-place Twins five times and White Sox four times. But because of the packed schedule, the team wanted to be conservative with its pitching plans. That resulted in sending Hunter Gaddis to the rubber in the tone-setting opener to a challenging week ahead.
MLB
This trio could soon shine as everyday Cubs
CHICAGO -- The Cubs know what they have in Marcus Stroman. They brought him into the fold to provide an experienced impact arm for the rotation, and the veteran has delivered consistently in his debut campaign with the club. On Friday afternoon, Stroman turned in seven quality innings, leading the...
MLB
'We're having a blast': Guardians rally for win, pad lead
CLEVELAND -- Nearly half the Guardians’ roster was huddled around a television in the home clubhouse to watch the ending of the White Sox-Tigers game on Friday night. This was the position the Guardians knew they could be in at this point in the season, despite the doubts that piled in from the outside. Cleveland had wrapped up a 4-3 comeback victory over the Twins at Progressive Field just minutes prior and it was rooting hard to not only gain a game over one AL Central competitor, but two.
MLB
Márquez trending upward by finding balance
CHICAGO -- Germán Márquez has a hot-blooded competitor’s nature, but recent lessons have reinforced that he’s often better served by keeping a cool head. Márquez had to be as cool as the breeze that blew toward the outfield at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cubs’ Zach McKinstry led off the first inning with a triple into the center-field ivy, and Ian Happ immediately drove him in with an RBI single.
MLB
Heads up! Kwan OK after foul ball ricochets off his noggin
CLEVELAND -- Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan has made his fair share of impressive plays in foul territory over the last few weeks, but none have ended like his attempt on Friday night. In the series opener against the Twins at Progressive Field, Kwan attempted to make a catch on...
MLB
With star quartet on bench, LA loses in extras
PHOENIX -- The newly minted National League West champion Dodgers have an MLB-high 98 wins. They have the most potent lineup in baseball. They have a strong starting rotation that has withstood numerous injuries this season. But as Los Angeles knows, because of its wealth of playoff experience, postseason success...
MLB
'Lacking a lot right now': SD watches WC lead slip
PHOENIX -- Mid-September, in the thick of a postseason push, isn’t the time to have a game like this. Especially not twice. The Padres’ lineup took on a D-backs starter making his Major League debut. The end result? A shutout loss. And it happened two times in a span of 11 days.
MLB
Scoring drought drops Rays to 3rd in WC race
TORONTO -- The Rays were as hot as they’ve been all year when their weeklong trip to New York and Toronto began Friday with a win over the Yankees. Drew Rasmussen returned from the paternity list and Wander Franco came back from the injured list to lift Tampa Bay to its 20th win in 25 games, which put the club within striking distance of the American League East lead and a season-high 20 games over .500.
MLB
The promise Chaim Bloom made for next year
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Yankees came to Fenway for a two-game series this week, it was a reminder for many Red Sox fans of the circle that was put on the calendar when the schedule came out.
MLB
Martinez wins it after Sox work 4 walks to rally back
BOSTON -- After watching his teammates take a walk around the park to tie Friday night’s game against the Royals, J.D. Martinez had just one request of himself as he got ready to see the first pitch from righty Scott Barlow with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
MLB
Martínez fans 6, but can't contain Astros
HOUSTON -- Adrián Martínez struggled with his command on Friday night, and it cost him. Martínez was tagged for four runs on four hits -- all solo home runs -- and Oakland’s offense was quieted by Justin Verlander and Houston’s bullpen in a 5-0 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
For Royals, everything goes Gray against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- Royals batters on Wednesday night fared better than Tuesday in that they weren’t held hitless into the ninth inning by Twins pitchers, but not much else went right in a 4-0 loss at Target Field. Kansas City was shut out for the 16th time this season and...
MLB
Heasley produces 'without a doubt' best start yet
BOSTON -- Jonathan Heasley pumped his fist into his glove and screamed as he walked off the mound after inducing a double play to end the fifth. It was an opportunity he was not afforded in his last start, when he gave up seven runs over just four innings in a rain-soaked game against the Tigers.
