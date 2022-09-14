Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman's WWE In-Ring Return Announced
For the first time in over 16 months, Braun Strowman will wrestle a match for WWE on next week's "SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was announced on this week's show that Strowman will face Otis in his first match back to the company. The match was set up after "The Monster Among Men" had a physical altercation with Otis & Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Strowman had initially taken out Ma.çé and Mån.sôör as the Maximum Male Models prepared to walk down the ramp to display their "Back to School" collection. After Strowman annihilated the MMM members, Gable would run down to the ring to confront him, a week after Strowman had attacked Alpha Academy in his official return to the blue brand show.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
PWMania
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
wrestlinginc.com
Stipulation Added To Liv Morgan Vs. Ronda Rousey Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Last week, it was made official that former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey would get another shot at regaining the title when she takes on current champion Liv Morgan. Now, a stipulation has been added to their title showdown at WWE's Extreme Rules event. The first time these two went...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Damage CTRL's WWE SmackDown Status For This Week
After the tag team of IO SKY and Dakota Kai came out on top in their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on "WWE Raw" this week, it appears the dominant faction will be making their return to "WWE SmackDown." According to a report from PWInsider, Damage CTRL is scheduled to appear on the blue brand this Friday.
PWMania
New Matches and Change Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
New bouts have been scheduled for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, as announced by WWE. The previous spoiler report on the change to the Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos has been confirmed, with The Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and Alpha Academy being replaced, while The New Day were left in the match.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (09/16) - Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Logan Paul Addresses The WWE Universe
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on September 16, 2022!. A fatal four-way match to determine who the new number one contenders will be for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be held, featuring New Day, The Brawling Brutes, Hit Row and Imperium. The match was originally slated to take place on the September 5 edition of "Raw", but was cut short after Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the company and took out all of the competitors in the match.
411mania.com
Various News: Adam Cole Plays Resident Evil 5, UpUpDownDown Features Tekken 7
– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features the AEW star playing Resident Evil 5 for the first time. You can see the video below:. – The newest UpUpDownDown video has Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin playing Tekken 7:
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List
This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed
On Wednesday night, WWE hosted a pair of TV tapings for the NXT brand, where they recorded the episodes for September 20 and 27. Tyler Bate was defeated by JD McDonagh in a match between the #1 contenders on next week’s edition. Ilja Dragunov appeared after the match to engage in a stare-down with McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bayley's First Match On SmackDown In Over A Year
Over the past month and a half, the recently returned Bayley has been running her rounds on "WWE Raw" alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. Since the trio's first appearance together at SummerSlam in July, Bayley has pinned the "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Although it appears the former champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are not done with Damage CTRL.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear
This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
ComicBook
Bianca Belair Reveals Dream Lineup for StrongEST WWE Faction
The Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has no problem holding things down on her own, but also has no issue accepting some help now and again. She did just that recently when she teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka against Damage CTRL, the newest powerhouse faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. That partnership is very much temporary, but in a new interview with Inside The Ropes' Kenny McIntosh and Alex McCarthy, Belair revealed she has wondered about putting together her own faction, and if she did make it happen, she has two stars picked for it and a name. That would be The StrongEST, and it would pair Belair with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodrigeuz.
