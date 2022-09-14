Read full article on original website
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
North Carolina hospitals offer new Medicaid expansion proposal
North Carolina's hospitals and hospital systems have unveiled an offer that could shake up stalled negotiations on legislation that would expand Medicaid to cover hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
The Robesonian
Five NC schools, two in Robeson County, earn national blue ribbon recognition
RALEIGH — East Robeson Primary School, in the Public Schools of Robeson County School District, and Southeastern Academy Charter School, in Lumberton were among five North Carolina public schools that were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 Friday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The five schools...
wraltechwire.com
How best to spread economic wealth in North Carolina? Consider demographically targeted approaches
Editor’s note: This analysis is from the Urban Investment Strategies Center at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute. CHAPEL HILL – Post-2020 Census population estimates indicate that North Carolina grew more rapidly than the nation and 41 other states during the first 15 months of the pandemic (U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division, 2021). North Carolina was the nation’s fourth most attractive migration destination behind Florida, Texas, and Arizona, receiving an average of 253 net newcomers each day between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. Some of the newcomers arrived from California and New York, which lost on average 923 and 861 residents per day, respectively, during the first 15 months of the pandemic (Figure 1).
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
How North Carolina politics reflect the national stage
North Carolina is often considered a bellwether, usually regarding presidential elections. But one journalist believes the state can also be a portent for things like state judicial laws — and that’s not a good thing. Writer and policy advisor James Piltch argues: "With its even partisan split, its...
mynews13.com
Changing landscape: Going solar in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Biden-Harris administration has a goal of having carbon free energy by 2035. One of the ways the administration plans on achieving that goal is by increasing the amount of solar panels that are accessible to families, including lower income families that may not have originally thought that solar power was an option for them.
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
ednc.org
Here’s who is searching for a new North Carolina Community College System president
The State Board of Community Colleges discussed the presidential search process during its meeting on Friday, Sept. 16, following its appointment of a bipartisan search committee in a closed-session meeting last month. At that meeting, the Board unanimously voted to hire a firm experienced in higher education leadership searches. The...
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
WITN
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
University of North Carolina Health workers urge CEO to leave state hospital association
(The Center Square) — More than 400 health care workers signed a letter urging the leader of the University of North Carolina Health system to leave the state’s hospital association as leverage to gain Medicaid expansion. The letter was sent to Dr. A. Wesley Burks, chief executive officer...
chapelboro.com
In North Carolina’s U.S. Senate Race, Turnout Will Likely Decide
North Carolina has seen its share of very close statewide elections in the last decade, and this year is shaping up to be no exception. Less than two months before the November midterm, a new survey from Public Policy Polling shows a virtual dead heat in the race for U.S. Senate, with Democrat Cheri Beasley leading Republican Ted Budd 42-41 and 12 percent of voters still undecided.
This Is The Most Remote Place In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’
When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
Garden & Gun
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
