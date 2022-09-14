ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide now available online

Arkansans now have a tool to help them cut through the election noise -- the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide. Published by the Public Policy Center since 2004, the nonpartisan voter guide details each proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and provides a snapshot of what supporters and opponents are saying.
KTLO

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK  Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Rison, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
County
Cleveland County, AR
FOX 16 News

Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Talk Business and Politics along with Hendrix College releasing new polling on the topic of recreational marijuana.  The poll asked if prospective voters were for, against, or undecided on issue 4.  58.5% were for the issue, 29% were against and 12.5% percent are undecided.  “The fact the poll comes out and […]
kasu.org

Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones

On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law

(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Plan#K12#Ccsd
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana

Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy