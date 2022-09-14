Read full article on original website
KYTV
Arkansas’ governor makes position clear on transgender inclusion
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On September 15, Gov. Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable.”. “This would interfere with Arkansas law, it...
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide now available online
Arkansans now have a tool to help them cut through the election noise -- the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide. Published by the Public Policy Center since 2004, the nonpartisan voter guide details each proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and provides a snapshot of what supporters and opponents are saying.
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Talk Business and Politics along with Hendrix College releasing new polling on the topic of recreational marijuana. The poll asked if prospective voters were for, against, or undecided on issue 4. 58.5% were for the issue, 29% were against and 12.5% percent are undecided. “The fact the poll comes out and […]
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson states opposition to federal Title IX changes to include transgender protections
In a Thursday news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his, and his administration’s, position on transgender inclusion clear.
kasu.org
Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones
On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law
(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
Kait 8
Arkansas Secretary of State calls recreational marijuana ballot measure “insufficient”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Secretary of State declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient” to appear on the November ballot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, John Thurston made the decision as a request from the Arkansas...
Arkansas political figures respond to Sarah Huckabee Sanders cancer news
The announcement of a cancer diagnosis from Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday brought a range of reactions from Arkansas lawmakers and politicians.
Arkansans react to Biden’s Title IX extension plans
President Joe Biden wants to revise Title IX, expanding it to cover sexual orientation and gender identity.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
KHBS
AR SOS: Recreational marijuana initiative 'insufficient for inclusion on the ballot'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in November in Arkansas, but votes cast for Issue 4 might not count. The state Board of Election Commissioners did not approve the language of the ballot title of the recreational marijuana ballot issue because of language regarding THC in some recreational products.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in DeWitt next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, at Unity Baptist Church at 823 W. Fourth St. in DeWitt. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization that...
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
Arkansas electric cooperatives have made a unified response, defending the requirement for additional insurance and fee requirements for customers installing alternative energy systems.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.
kuaf.com
Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
UCA professor gave bonus points for fake positive reviews of Conway remodeling company
A UCA professor admitted he offered students bonus points to leave fake reviews for a local Conway remodeling company. The story was first published by "The Echo," UCA's student newspaper.
