KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia

CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
aymag.com

Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill

Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill. Continuing on with the Sports Bar Bucket List, AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker, along with KARK’s DJ Williams, have moved on down the field to JJ’s Grill in West Little Rock. “I’m feeling a little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Rail crossing work will take place in Camden

Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
CAMDEN, AR
THV11

New business combines cats and coffee in Conway

CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
CONWAY, AR
swark.today

Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present

Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTEN.com

Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash

Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter.  She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KPEL 96.5

Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas

A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

