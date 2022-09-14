Read full article on original website
Central Arkansas photographer captures final season for Danville seniors after games get canceled
A photographer in Central Arkansas is working to bring light to a dark situation after Danville football cancels its season.
newsfromthestates.com
Arkansas LGBTQ group cancels minor league baseball event after drag queen denied first pitch
A Central Arkansas LGBTQ advocacy group canceled its participation in an Arkansas Travelers game Thursday after the team did not allow a drag queen to throw the first pitch, the organization said in a Facebook post. Central Arkansas Pride was set to host its second Out Days, in which members...
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
Arkansas political figures respond to Sarah Huckabee Sanders cancer news
The announcement of a cancer diagnosis from Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday brought a range of reactions from Arkansas lawmakers and politicians.
‘Cheer’ star’s father shot after entering wrong apartment in Arkansas
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
aymag.com
Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill
Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill. Continuing on with the Sports Bar Bucket List, AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker, along with KARK’s DJ Williams, have moved on down the field to JJ’s Grill in West Little Rock. “I’m feeling a little...
magnoliareporter.com
Rail crossing work will take place in Camden
Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway
CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
swark.today
Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present
Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
KTEN.com
Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash
Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Father of Reality TV Star Shot In Arkansas
A shooting this weekend in Arkansas has national attention on it, because one of the victims has a well known daughter. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Little Rock early Saturday morning. When 49-year-old Ronald Dunlap forced his way into an apartment, he was shot several times by the occupant. According to reports from KARK, family members say that Dunlap thought the apartment he was shot inside was his own.
