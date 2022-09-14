Read full article on original website
Rison Halts Sand Lizards’ Rally for Wild 44-28 Win
RISON - On the verge of seeing their 30-point halftime lead completely evaporate, the Rison Wildcats got off the mat in the nick of time to snuff out a furious comeback by Dardanelle, defeating the Sand Lizards, 44-28, in a wild non-conference slugfest at George Walker Field of Champions last Friday night. With only one game slated over the next three weeks, their 6-3A opener at Dollarway on Sept. 23, the Wildcats improved to 3-0. The Class 5A Sand Lizards, just up from the 4A ranks, fell to 2-1, as they head into a difficult conference schedule, beginning Sept. 23 at Shiloh Christian. Here Friday night, what emerged from the visitors' lockerroom after halftime didn't appear to be the same team that left the field at the end of the second quarter, down by a surprising score of 30-0. The Sand Lizards, on the brink of being 'mercy ruled,' fought their way back into the game, and almost did the unthinkable of erasing the huge deficit. Commenting about the Dardanelle rally, Rison head…
Paws For A Cause Addresses Issues Raised on Social Media
RISON - Rison Paws For A Cause, an all-volunteer animal rescue group based in Rison, has announced it has addressed some issues brought up on social media by a former volunteer, and the group plans to continue its effort to rescue animals. The group said in a statement given to the Herald that rescuing animals off the streets, improving their health and finding them homes has been the goal of Rison Paws For A Cause since the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was formed in 2019. In recent weeks, concerns regarding the rescue were circulated on social media from a former volunteer and members of the community. Some of the posts dealt with the conditions at the shelter, located in a city-owned kennel on Well Road in Rison. Editor's Note: When asked to discuss concerns regarding the rescue and ADH reports for this article in The Herald, the former volunteer declined to comment. Terry Paul, Environmental Health Branch Chief with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), said he has…
