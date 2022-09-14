RISON - On the verge of seeing their 30-point halftime lead completely evaporate, the Rison Wildcats got off the mat in the nick of time to snuff out a furious comeback by Dardanelle, defeating the Sand Lizards, 44-28, in a wild non-conference slugfest at George Walker Field of Champions last Friday night. With only one game slated over the next three weeks, their 6-3A opener at Dollarway on Sept. 23, the Wildcats improved to 3-0. The Class 5A Sand Lizards, just up from the 4A ranks, fell to 2-1, as they head into a difficult conference schedule, beginning Sept. 23 at Shiloh Christian. Here Friday night, what emerged from the visitors' lockerroom after halftime didn't appear to be the same team that left the field at the end of the second quarter, down by a surprising score of 30-0. The Sand Lizards, on the brink of being 'mercy ruled,' fought their way back into the game, and almost did the unthinkable of erasing the huge deficit. Commenting about the Dardanelle rally, Rison head…

