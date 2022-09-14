Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
NodeWeaver at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup to Launch Latest Version of NodeWeaver Edge Platform
In conjunction with the upcoming Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Carlo Daffara, CEO of NodeWeaver on his plans for DTW 2022, announcements to expect from NodeWeaver at the event and some of the company's key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will NodeWeaver...
tipranks.com
Deere (NYSE:DE): Fires on All Cylinders to Bolster Smart Equipment Portfolio
The equipment maker, Deere & Company, is investing generously in developing self-driving tractors and smart-crop sprayers. The company aims at getting substantial top-line support from software subscriptions and fees over the long haul. Illinois-based Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is making huge investments to increase the application of software and automate...
Stratix Completes Equity Recapitalization with LLR Partners
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), today announced an equity recapitalization with LLR Partners. The new partnership with LLR will help support Stratix’s continued rapid and uniquely “customer-obsessed” growth. Stratix’s previous investor, Tailwind Capital, remains a minority shareholder in the business. Stratix CEO Louis Alterman and the existing management team will continue to lead the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005015/en/ Stratix is Now Part of LLR Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)
Pexco LLC Acquires Performance Plastics Ltd.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Pexco LLC, a leading North American specialty plastics manufacturer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Performance Plastics Ltd. Located in Cincinnati, OH, and founded in 1982, Performance Plastics is a precision injection molder of high performance, tight tolerance components for the most demanding applications within industries such as aerospace, defense, medical & life science, and precision industrial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005964/en/ Pexco Acquires Performance Plastics Ltd. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Enverus acquires solar planning solution RatedPower
Enverus works with all sorts of customers in the energy ecosystem focused both on renewables and oil and gas. In particular, the company has partnered with 98% of U.S. energy producers and 35,000 suppliers to offer real-time access to analytics. With these insights, energy-focused companies can benchmark cost and revenue more easily before committing to a new project.
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
rigzone.com
Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership
Schlumberger has partnered with Cognite to enable the integration of respective data in a single platform. — Schlumberger and Cognite have inked a strategic partnership that would see the integration of Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion. Through this partnership, customers can integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.
Align Technology Opens Its First EMEA Regional Manufacturing Facility in Wroclaw, Poland
TEMPE, Ariz. & WROCLAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align’s third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/ Align Technology’s first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/. Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business...
Adobe buying Figma in $20B cash-and-stock deal
Software company Adobe is buying online design company Figma in an approximately $20 billion cash-and-stock deal. Figma, founded in 2012, allows those who design interactive mobile and web applications to collaborate through multi-player workflows, sophisticated design systems and a rich developer ecosystem. The companies said that Figma’s web-based, multi-player capabilities will accelerate the delivery of Adobe’s creative cloud technologies on the web, making the creative process more productive and accessible to more people. San Jose, California-based Adobe sells software for creating, publishing and promoting content, and managing documents.
Brains Behind North Face FutureLight Helping Kraig Biocraft Develop New Yarns, Fabrics
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announced that it has contracted textile expert Jeff Dorton to assist in developing new and innovative yarns and fabrics utilizing Dragon Silk. The initial customer for these yarns and fabrics will be Spydasilk Enterprises, the company’s joint venture apparel brand headquartered in Singapore. The joint venture with MtheMovement, an eco-friendly luxury streetwear apparel line that is part of the Kings Group of companies, is developing and selling Kraig Labs’ spider silk fibers under apparel and fashion brand SpydaSilk. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraig Labs granted...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors Women of the Supply Chain
While the world attempts to gain its footing after years of battling an unseen enemy, the supply chain now realizes its up against much more. Problems from the last two years continue to rage on, causing shortages throughout the world in materials and products. However, there are numerous leaders in the supply chain that work tirelessly to heal the supply chain and build a new future. Many of these leaders are women.
freightwaves.com
Locus Robotics’ AMRs surpass 1 billion items picked
More than four years passed from the time a Locus Robotics autonomous mobile robot made its first warehouse pick to when an AMR made the 100 millionth pick. On Thursday, the company announced that its AMRs have now surpassed 1 billion units picked, taking just 59 days for the latest 100 million.
HP's SitePrint robotic solution could revolutionize construction layout process
HP has introduced us to a small robot that can significantly speed up construction work by autonomously printing guidelines directly from blueprints onto the floor. The robot SitePrint is a super-fast layout tool that is rugged, roadworthy, and extremely accurate, HP says. The robot will be available to customers in...
What’s New in Textile Exchange’s Organic Policy
Textile Exchange announced Friday that it was making a policy change to the Organic Content Standard (OCS) it created. As of Dec. 1, OCS will mandatorily require that site inputs from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) provide traceability of all transaction certificate data back to the original farm source, such as full transaction certificate data, including product and input product, and farm input data like farm capacity. In addition, to decisively prevent fraud and to provide a double safety net, all first processors, such as cotton gins, that ultimately provide GOTS inputs into an OCS product down the supply chain need to...
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
Peloton shares up after departure of co-founders announced
Shares of Peloton are rising before the opening bell a day with co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi stepping down as sales falter. Foley stepped down as executive chair on Monday. Kushi will depart from his role as chief legal officer on Oct. 3. Foley had been Peloton’s CEO for...
cryptonewsz.com
More Than 500 Industry Experts and Influencers to Redefine Brand-Customer Dynamics at the World Metaverse Show in Dubai
The inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Show, organized by the team behind the World Blockchain Summit, the largest global series of blockchain, crypto, and Web3 events, is bringing digital builders, entrepreneurs, investors, governments, enterprises, technology providers, and experts from gaming, 3D, VFX, XR, and Web3. The show will be...
