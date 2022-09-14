ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ship-technology.com

ClassNK and DBJ roll out Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance programme

The programme aims to help the maritime industry achieve its decarbonisation targets. Ship classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) have launched a Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance Programme for the maritime industry. The main aim of the programme is to help the maritime industry...
Nature.com

World’s largest fusion experiment ITER appoints new chief

Pietro Barabaschi, who will take over as director-general of ITER in October, plans to improve integration between collaborating agencies. You have full access to this article via your institution. Pietro Barabaschi, an electrical engineer who has spent his entire career in fusion research, has been selected to lead ITER, the...
Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
csengineermag.com

Rhino focuses on the nuclear industry with a new partner

Rhino Doors, the UK’s leading manufacturer of high-performance engineered doors, has signed an agency contract with UniTech Services Group Ltd, based in Crumlin, South Wales. UniTech will act as Rhino’s agent and represent the company’s comprehensive range of doors, including those designed for radiation protection, to customers working in...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Report: Shrinking Environmental Footprint in Plastics Manufacturing

The American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Plastics Division released a report on the shrinking carbon and energy footprints from the production of four common plastic resins. While the production of these four resins increased over more than a decade, associated greenhouse (GHG) emissions decreased significantly—by the equivalent of removing more than one million cars from the road for an entire year.
