Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
This startup's chemically engineered water filtration system helps large farms and industrial processors recycle their wastewater
Wastewater reprocessing startup ZwitterCo announced on Thursday that it has raised $33 million to scale up its chemically engineered membrane water filtration technology to help industrial companies and large farms recycle wastewater. The patented filtration technology came out of a research lab at Tufts University. In many cases — such...
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Pratt & Whitney Canada awarded Type Certification for the PW800 engine program
Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812GA engine was selected to power the Gulfstream G400 business jet. The PW800 engine program by Pratt & Whitney Canada has reached a key phase of development after its PW812GA engine was awarded the Type Certification by Transport Canada Civil Aviation. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp had announced in October 2021 that Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812GA engine was selected to power the Gulfstream G400 business jet. Pratt & Whitney Canada is a business unit of Pratt & Whitney. The PW814GA-powered G500 entered into service in September 2018 followed by the PW815GA-powered G600 in August 2019.
Ideon Technologies Raises US$16M Series A to Accelerate Supernova-Charged Subsurface Imaging Solution for Critical Mineral Discovery
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Ideon Technologies, a global pioneer in high-resolution subsurface imaging for the mining industry, announced it closed a US$16M Series A funding round, led by Playground Global. The investment will expand Ideon’s production capacity and accelerate the commercialization of its Discovery Platform™, which is helping to transform the critical minerals supply chain feeding the clean energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005464/en/ Ideon Technologies CEO & Co-Founder, Gary Agnew (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
wasteadvantagemag.com
Anellotech Wins Plastics Industry Association Bioplastics Innovation Award
The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced sustainable technology company, Anellotech, as the winner of PLASTICS’ 2022 Innovation in Bioplastics Award. The announcement came as part of PLASTICS’ annual, online #BioplasticsWeek awareness and education event. Anellotech won the award in recognition of the development of the first PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle made entirely from loblolly pine and other biomass feedstocks, potentially lessening the industry’s reliance on petroleum and natural gas as feedstocks. PET is a widely used plastic most commonly seen by consumers in plastic beverage bottles.
Phys.org
TPMS porous structures: From multi-scale design and precise additive manufacturing to multidisciplinary applications
With the rapid development of material science and manufacturing science, a large number of complex structures have been designed, manufactured and applied in the industrial field. Most of the current industrial applications belong to solid structures without holes. Some internal holes are even regarded as structural manufacturing defects. However, there...
Align Technology Opens Its First EMEA Regional Manufacturing Facility in Wroclaw, Poland
TEMPE, Ariz. & WROCLAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align’s third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/ Align Technology’s first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
World’s largest fusion experiment ITER appoints new chief
Pietro Barabaschi, who will take over as director-general of ITER in October, plans to improve integration between collaborating agencies. You have full access to this article via your institution. Pietro Barabaschi, an electrical engineer who has spent his entire career in fusion research, has been selected to lead ITER, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brains Behind North Face FutureLight Helping Kraig Biocraft Develop New Yarns, Fabrics
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announced that it has contracted textile expert Jeff Dorton to assist in developing new and innovative yarns and fabrics utilizing Dragon Silk. The initial customer for these yarns and fabrics will be Spydasilk Enterprises, the company’s joint venture apparel brand headquartered in Singapore. The joint venture with MtheMovement, an eco-friendly luxury streetwear apparel line that is part of the Kings Group of companies, is developing and selling Kraig Labs’ spider silk fibers under apparel and fashion brand SpydaSilk. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraig Labs granted...
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005172/en/ Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market (Photo: Business Wire)
China Aims to Have Nuclear Fusion Energy in Six Years With New 'Mega Lab'
One of the nation's top nuclear weapons scientists said "fusion ignition is the jewel in the crown of science and technology."
nextbigfuture.com
Rocket Labs 30th Electron Rocket Launches Successfully
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
World Economic Forum
Stronger material in 3D printing could one day be used on Mars - but how?
The International Space Station has 3D printers to make materials on site and for experiments. Image: Unsplash/ Nicolas Lobos.
Comments / 0