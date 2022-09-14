Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announced that it has contracted textile expert Jeff Dorton to assist in developing new and innovative yarns and fabrics utilizing Dragon Silk. The initial customer for these yarns and fabrics will be Spydasilk Enterprises, the company’s joint venture apparel brand headquartered in Singapore. The joint venture with MtheMovement, an eco-friendly luxury streetwear apparel line that is part of the Kings Group of companies, is developing and selling Kraig Labs’ spider silk fibers under apparel and fashion brand SpydaSilk. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraig Labs granted...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO