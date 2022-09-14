Read full article on original website
The Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 Is In Montana. No Surprise
Montana is chock-full of isolated towns, and we like it that way. But did you know that Montana has the most Isolated town in the lower 48 states?. I remember taking road trips as a kid. You could go hours without hitting another town or gas station, and still be inside Montana. You'd get into Eastern Montana and pray you have enough gas to get another hundred miles or you were gonna be stranded. To me, that was normal. Dude, it takes between 6-8 hours to drive across the whole state (5.5 if you're K.C). Well, come to find out there is a town in Montana that is the "Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 States"
Montana Recording Label Hosting Music Event in Missoula
There's only one thing better than live music, and that's live music performed by Montanan bands and artists. Musicians in this state don't have all the advantages that musicians in other states have— there aren't 1000s of recording studios, record labels or management agencies to choose from, and yet, our music scene is growing. Montanans love supporting their own, whether it's breweries, athletes or anything in between. Maybe the most supportive thing someone can do for our musicians is simply to attend concerts, and the Bitter Roots Recordings Fall Artist Showcase on September 16th and 17th at Monk's Bar is free.
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
The Most Popular Hairstyles in Montana: See If Your ‘Do Made The Cut
I'm not ashamed to admit I've always been a "hair" guy. It all started in the 6th grade when I demanded to be taken to the barbershop to get spikes, and my parents reluctantly agreed. Then as the emo/pop punk style became mainstream, I moved on with the times. Yes, I had the flippy bangs in my eyes WITH the spikes in the back, and it sounds silly, but I got many, many positive comments about it on my Myspace profile... those were the days. Now I've got a mohawk just to prove I'm more punk rawk than the other guys at The Dark Horse Bar, what a thrill. Hair is awesome, just ask lions. Actually, it's probably best you leave lions alone, instead, consult Judges 16:20 from The Bible.
Honk the Air Horn! Montana Celebrates Truckers Appreciation Week!
Better late than never! I didn’t want to miss mentioning that we just celebrated National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week. It was September 11th - 17th, but technically I've celebrated almost every day with the products I use, the fuel I need to get to work, and just about everything else.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
YouTuber Gives Insulting But Brutally Honest Perspective of Montana
Is Montana just a giant state filled with drunk white people? YouTuber Nick Johnson thinks so. At least that was his first impression of the Treasure State. Just a state full of drunks, hunters, the occasional cluster of bratty millennials, and a handful of native Americans. Oh, and lots of critters.
Montana Born ‘Interrupters’ Frontwoman Performs on Late Show
I remember when I first heard the band "The Interrupters." I noticed that the artist was signed to Hellcat records, which I associate with some of my favorite bands like Rancid, The Transplants, and Dropkick Murphys. So I figured "this can't be all that bad." I dove into one of their first music videos for the song "By My Side." I was immediately reminded of Rancid. The front woman for the band had a Tim Armstrong vibe about her, so I continued on with the video. Then the lyrics "outcasts in a small town, in Big Sky Country" was sung, and I was hooked. I wanted to learn more about the band and its association with Montana.
Where Does Montana Rank for Angry and Confrontational Drivers?
If you have spent any amount of time driving Highway 93, you can understand the saying "pray for me I drive 93." The commuter traffic on this highway can create a chaotic scene that is something straight out of the movie "Days of Thunder." Remember that movie with Tom Cruise that features the line "rubbing is racing?" Maybe that is why most that commute from the Bitterroot Valley call the 5'oclock traffic the "Bitterroot 500."
Phew! Summer’s Over: The Relief of Autumn in Montana
Resist the urge to hit me with the comment "actually it's still Summer until September 22nd" because no, it's not Summer anymore. School is in session, pumpkin-spice lattes are in cardboard cups and the smoke is preventing us from doing anything outside. And you know what? I'm glad. And I say that as a Summer person. I love floating the river, the concerts and the festivals that make Summer in Montana so much fun, but around this time every year, I'm always glad it's over.
Montana May Have the Biggest Pumpkin Spice Cravings in the US
The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have gotten people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most that is the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer. There is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
Montana Deer Spotted with Colored Ear Tags – What Does It Mean?
The first big game hunting season for Fall 2022 is underway here in Montana. Archery season is in full swing, and many Montanans are taking to the field in hopes of harvesting dinner with a sharp stick and string. Soon even more Montanans will be carrying their rifles in search of food. The annual harvest of one of Montana's most cherished resources is what makes Montana great.
Things You Can Buy In Montana For $30,000
With the biggest cash contest of the year on the horizon beginning on September 19th, the buzz is all around Montana. The question begs to be asked... "What WOULD you do with $30,000?" The usual suspects come to mind, just like the ones that you think of when you drop...
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort
Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
Fragment of Lost Dead Sea Scroll Is Found Hanging in Montana Home
The world is indeed more miniature in this internet age making it seem like a time machine as well. It made it easier to discover a mystery right in our backyard. Almost 2,700 years later and 6,000 miles apart, a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found hanging on a wall in a Montana home.
4 Things You Might Not Know About Montana’s Richest Billionaire
Coming in right around a net worth of 6.4 billion dollars (yes, billion with a B), Dennis Washington is Montana's richest person, but did you know these things about him?. Dennis is no scrooge, that's for sure. Just take a quick look a the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dedicated to education, arts and culture, health and humane services and more. This year, Dennis has dedicated a 25 million dollar donation for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena. The largest in Montana Heritage history. Also, lets not forget about one of the best college football stadiums around. Without Dennis, no Washington Grizzly Stadium.
Gunslinger Gulch: MT Ghost Town Offers Paranormal Investigations
Fall is in the air! Halloween is just around the corner. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if some of your neighbors were fighting the urge to start putting up Halloween decorations. With Halloween near, why not plan ahead and book your stay at a REAL haunted Montana ghost town?
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
70 Percent of Montana’s 8th Graders Not Proficient in Math Skills
Like much of the United States, Montana students lost a great deal of proficiency in math and reading skills during the two years that COVID-19 caused disruptions in education with online learning and school closures. We reached out to Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen for the scores that...
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Wheat Montana
Regardless of economic circumstances, the whims of corporate CEOs and influencers, or even acts of God, you can always count on three things to happen in Montana earlier every year:. mentions of Black Friday in your email. Christmas decorations for sale. pumpkin spiced lattes returning to coffee menus. As for...
