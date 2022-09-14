I'm not ashamed to admit I've always been a "hair" guy. It all started in the 6th grade when I demanded to be taken to the barbershop to get spikes, and my parents reluctantly agreed. Then as the emo/pop punk style became mainstream, I moved on with the times. Yes, I had the flippy bangs in my eyes WITH the spikes in the back, and it sounds silly, but I got many, many positive comments about it on my Myspace profile... those were the days. Now I've got a mohawk just to prove I'm more punk rawk than the other guys at The Dark Horse Bar, what a thrill. Hair is awesome, just ask lions. Actually, it's probably best you leave lions alone, instead, consult Judges 16:20 from The Bible.

