'He was a great father' | Family of Manteca father wants to know why he was killed
MANTECA, Calif. — 23-year-old Francisco Javier Lara Rosas of Manteca was just starting a family as a young father, but early last Sunday morning, he became the victim of a homicide. "He was a great father. He was always like a family man. He always enjoyed being with us,"...
Modesto ranked as top 5 worst city in California for pedestrian versus vehicle crashes
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a pedestrian crosswalk operation on Monday the Modesto Police Department said they found that Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-involved accidents in the state. During the six-hour operation, officers issued tickets to 70 drivers for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or for failing to […]
IDENTIFIED: Person found dead in Merced County aqueduct named
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in the California Aqueduct over the weekend has been identified, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the Merced County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called out Saturday night to the I-5 north of Highway 152 […]
Fight, gun scare cancels high school football game, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — A Friday night football game in Manteca ended abruptly after reports of a gun sighting surfaced during a fight, officials with the Manteca Police Department and Manteca Unified School District said in a joint Facebook post. During Sierra High School's homecoming game against Modesto High School,...
DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event
Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres
CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
Report of body on side of road near Oakdale turns out to be "very realistic" mannequin
OAKDALE – A possibly morbid incident involving what looked like a body on the side of a road near Oakdale was luckily not the case, deputies say.The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Rice Road near Albers after a suspicious-looking cardboard box was found on the side of the road. People reported that it looked like a dead body was inside the box. Deputies took a closer look and found it was actually a very realistic mannequin. Exactly where the mannequin came from is unclear, but the sheriff's office says they will be keeping it for evidence to be destroyed unless the owner comes forward.
Merced could see rain amid recent cooler temperatures. Here’s what residents can expect
The unseasonably cool weather this week in the Merced area is forecast to possibly bring rain as well in the coming weekend. The expected high of 82 on Friday and Saturday is a stark difference compared to just a little more than a week ago, when on Sept. 6 Merced hit a record high of 115, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
One Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash near Herndon Avenue [Ceres, CA]
CERES, CA (September 14, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash near Herndon Avenue where one person died. The incident happened on September 10th at around 4:15 p.m., on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, the pedestrian...
Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
