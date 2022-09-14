OAKDALE – A possibly morbid incident involving what looked like a body on the side of a road near Oakdale was luckily not the case, deputies say.The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Rice Road near Albers after a suspicious-looking cardboard box was found on the side of the road. People reported that it looked like a dead body was inside the box. Deputies took a closer look and found it was actually a very realistic mannequin. Exactly where the mannequin came from is unclear, but the sheriff's office says they will be keeping it for evidence to be destroyed unless the owner comes forward.

OAKDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO