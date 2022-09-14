ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denair, CA

Denair, CA
California State
Napa, CA
DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
MODESTO, CA
Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
STOCKTON, CA
HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event

Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
CERES, CA
Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
STOCKTON, CA
Report of body on side of road near Oakdale turns out to be "very realistic" mannequin

OAKDALE – A possibly morbid incident involving what looked like a body on the side of a road near Oakdale was luckily not the case, deputies say.The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Rice Road near Albers after a suspicious-looking cardboard box was found on the side of the road. People reported that it looked like a dead body was inside the box. Deputies took a closer look and found it was actually a very realistic mannequin. Exactly where the mannequin came from is unclear, but the sheriff's office says they will be keeping it for evidence to be destroyed unless the owner comes forward. 
OAKDALE, CA
One Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash near Herndon Avenue [Ceres, CA]

CERES, CA (September 14, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash near Herndon Avenue where one person died. The incident happened on September 10th at around 4:15 p.m., on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, the pedestrian...
Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams.  The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
MODESTO, CA

