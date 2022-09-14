Read full article on original website
Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
2 years after opening, new SLC Airport seems to be bursting at the seams
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week marks two years since the opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport. Unlike when it opened in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the airport is surging. “Every day, we are fighting the battle of trying to find...
Police searching for suspect after report of one person shot in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police responded to the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City after they received reports that one person was shot. According to a witness, a black sedan fled the area after the incident. They said they heard yelling prior to the shooting near 550 West and 400 North Friday afternoon.
Homicide investigation underway after body found under overpass in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found under an overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began on Monday around 8:25 a.m. when reports came in that a community member found an unconscious person on the ground near 400 South 600 West.
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
Victim identified in fatal car vs. train crash south of downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a car vs. train crash during an Uber ride near downtown Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City officials were called at approximately 7:45 a.m. near West Temple and 700 South on Sept.14. According to information...
Police say fatal shooting targeting teen in Midvale was gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teen boy who was fatally shot Thursday night in a Midvale neighborhood was targeted in a gang-related incident, police said. The 16-year-old died sometime after being transported to the hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. According to the Unified Police Department, while...
Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
Park City women's tennis coach facing charges after physical confrontation with student
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Charges have been filed against the women's tennis coach at Park City High School following an altercation with a student-athlete. Lani Wilcox, 62, was booked on charges related to aggravated child abuse and damage to a communication device. Court records state that the incident...
74-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's found, returned home safely
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Richard Pettley of Taylorsville has been found. Utah Highway Patrol officers located him this morning at Salt Lake Community College, down the street from his home. He had been missing overnight and is in good condition. ORIGINAL: A Silver-Alert has been activated for 74-year-old...
No. 14 Utah looks to avenge loss last season to San Diego St
The Utes have a chance to win game No. 300 against Mountain West teams by beating the Aztecs. Utah was a member of the league before joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Since that switch, the Utes have gone 28-4 in nonconference games during the regular season. One of those losses...
Scammers already taking advantage of student loan forgiveness program
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The federal government hasn't started college loan forgiveness, but already scammers are using the program to try to rip-off college students. Salt Lake community college student Patrick Kennedy has relied on loans to finance his education. "Unfortunately, I didn't come from a family that...
High School Football: Morgan Rolls Past Juan Diego on FNR
September 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - Morgan improved to 6-0 with 42-3 victory at Juan Diego. Gavin Turner caught three touchdown passes and the Trojans' defense kept the Soaring Eagle out of the endzone. Watch highlights of this game right here, along with 12 other matchups from Week 6 of the high school football season.
