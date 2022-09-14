ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
Salt Lake City, UT
Kearns, UT
Utah State
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Police say fatal shooting targeting teen in Midvale was gang-related

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teen boy who was fatally shot Thursday night in a Midvale neighborhood was targeted in a gang-related incident, police said. The 16-year-old died sometime after being transported to the hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. According to the Unified Police Department, while...
MIDVALE, UT
Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
74-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's found, returned home safely

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Richard Pettley of Taylorsville has been found. Utah Highway Patrol officers located him this morning at Salt Lake Community College, down the street from his home. He had been missing overnight and is in good condition. ORIGINAL: A Silver-Alert has been activated for 74-year-old...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Scammers already taking advantage of student loan forgiveness program

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The federal government hasn't started college loan forgiveness, but already scammers are using the program to try to rip-off college students. Salt Lake community college student Patrick Kennedy has relied on loans to finance his education. "Unfortunately, I didn't come from a family that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
High School Football: Morgan Rolls Past Juan Diego on FNR

September 16, 2022 — (KUTV) - Morgan improved to 6-0 with 42-3 victory at Juan Diego. Gavin Turner caught three touchdown passes and the Trojans' defense kept the Soaring Eagle out of the endzone. Watch highlights of this game right here, along with 12 other matchups from Week 6 of the high school football season.
MORGAN, UT

