American rescue plan allocates $2.7 million to north Louisiana bioscience center and New Orleans jazz museum.

Louisiana unemployment hits record low for third straight month
Once again, Louisiana posts record low unemployment numbers. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says this is three months in a row of benchmark low jobless claims and/or applications…. “While we’re seeing, last month, the numbers hitting all-time lows…we were the only state to do so this month. so that...
Louisiana had an alarming increase in traffic fatalities last year, the most traffic deaths since 2007
972 people were killed in 2021 on Louisiana roads, that’s a 17-percent increase from 2020, that’s according to the LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation. Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Spokesperson Mark Lambert said the numbers are disturbing. “We believe a lot of it is attributed to...
Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide
Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
