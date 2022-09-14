ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

American rescue plan allocates $2.7 million to north Louisiana bioscience center and New Orleans jazz museum.

By Whitney Thomas
louisianaradionetwork.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
louisianaradionetwork.com

Louisiana unemployment hits record low for third straight month

Once again, Louisiana posts record low unemployment numbers. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says this is three months in a row of benchmark low jobless claims and/or applications…. “While we’re seeing, last month, the numbers hitting all-time lows…we were the only state to do so this month. so that...
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide

Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy