Burbank, CA

Kaiser mental health strike passes 1-month mark, talks break down

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers recently resumed collective bargaining on behalf of mental health workers who are one month into their strike in California. However, both sides ultimately were unable to reach an agreement. More than 2,000 Kaiser psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oregon health system lifts employee vaccine requirements

Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System has lifted COVID-19 vaccine requirements on its workers, the Bend Bulletin reported Sept. 15. When the state of Oregon initiated the requirement in October, 355 of the health system's employees applied for religious or medical exemptions. Not all were approved, and although the system offered remote work or unpaid leave to some, 180 workers quit, according to the Bulletin.
OREGON STATE
Keck Medicine names system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer

Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California named Shannon Bradley the health system's first chief diversity and inclusion officer, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Previously, Ms. Bradley served as the assistant vice president and division director of diversity, equity and inclusion for HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UNC Health workers to CEO: Medicaid expansion deserves priority

UNC Health professional students, faculty/staff and alumni are urging the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based health system to help ensure North Carolina expands Medicaid, even if it means leaving the state's hospital association as leverage to gain it, according to a letter to the organization's CEO. In the Sept. 11 letter, the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

