Carly Rae Jepsen Evokes Lost Love on Buoyant Single ‘Talking to Yourself’
Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped “Talking to Yourself,” the third single from her forthcoming LP, The Loneliest Time. The upbeat, ’80s-tinged dance-pop anthem was produced by Captain Cuts, and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox. The pulsating, beat-driven song sees Jepsen recalling a past relationship, wondering if feelings still linger. “Are you thinking of me when you’re with somebody else?/ Do you talk to me when you’re talking to yourself?” Jepsen croons on the buoyant track. “Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else?” Jepsen will release The Loneliest Time, her fifth studio album,...
Michell Tenpenny Makes History With Chart-Topping Single "Truth About You"
Mitchell Tenpenny just made history. On the heels of going No.1 with "At The End Of A Bar" featuring labelmate Chris Young, the breakout star has returned to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart with "Truth About You." The gold-selling track broke records on Monday (Sept. 12),...
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
Chapel Hart Show Their ‘American Pride’ During Emotional ‘AGT’ Performance [Watch]
Chapel Hart returned to the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), performing a patriotic song titled "American Pride" that showed a completely different side to their music. The rising country trio treated the judges and fans in attendance to a mid-tempo ballad that pays homage to...
Caroline Jones Reveals How Touring With Zac Brown Band Has Inspired A New Chapter Of Music
Caroline Jones has an impressive range of inspirations who she’s worked with firsthand that have helped influence her musical sound through the years, from Jimmy Buffett to Kenny Chesney to Zac Brown Band. There are island vibes, country notes, and hints of rock and roll that all come together with Caroline’s unique personal touches to create her library of impressive and ever-evolving music. Most recently, the Antipodes singer has kicked off her own That Girl In The Band tour in between performing massive stadium dates with Zac Brown Band, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how being that girl in the band has influenced her new music.
First Listen: Samara Joy Gets “Misty” on beautiful interpretation
September 16, 2022 – Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the gifted new jazz vocalist, Samara Joy, then 21 years old, who wowed us with her independent, eponymous debut album. Her ascent since that time has been rapid and much deserved: Her artistry has made her an in-demand live performer, having now played clubs and festivals worldwide, and she has been signed by Verve, a label that knows how to nurture a young talent like hers.
Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children
Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blackpink Are Bold & Self-Referential On 'Born Pink'
Six years ago, Rosé sat on top of the world, mooning over a boy that made her "heart go boom boom." It's one of the most recognizable images from Blackpink's debut music video. It's also become one of its most prophetic. In the time since, the fierce foursome from YG Entertainment — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have quite literally taken over the world, so much so that in the visual for the group's latest single "Shut Down," off their sophomore album Born Pink, Rosé finds herself back atop the globe in the same relaxed position. Now, the world is painted black and pink, and instead of pining, she's flexing: "Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,” she sings.
Watch: Behind-the-Scenes From Life Is Beautiful
Tune-in live today from 5:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT for exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and more. DAY 1 Friday kicked off the annual Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival and Rolling Stone on Twitch was on the ground for all of the behind-the-scenes coverage. Airing live from 11th Street Records, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper spent the inaugural day of the festival soaking in the Vegas sun and catching up with numerous performing artists before and after their sets. Take a look below at some of the highlights from the show. Blu DeTiger wants you to text her — No, really. Charlie...
Inside Cutler and Gross: Americana on Screen and Expansion Behind the Scenes
LONDON — Cutler and Gross has maintained its business since 1969, when the company opened its first optician’s office in Knightsbridge. Founders Graham Cutler and Tony Gross offered bespoke frames that quickly grew into a fashion eyewear brand. Cutler and Gross has since become a mecca for artists,...
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Maggie Lindemann New Music 2022: 'Suckerpunch' Has Singer Singing About Pushing People Away
Maggie Lindemann rose to prominence with her breakout bubblegum pop single "Pretty Girl," the song that took over social media in 2016. It's been a long time since the 24-year-old singer released "Pretty Girl," and that much is evident in her music, as she pivots and switches up the direction of her music with her newly released debut studio album "Suckerpunch."
Natural Brown Prom Queen
Black women artists so rarely receive credit deserved for technical innovation in music-making, outside of vocal talent. Aretha Franklin’s discerning ear for melodies made her a fierce arranger who knew just where to place the instruments that formed the scaffolding of her hits. Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s guitar melded the sonic waves of Delta blues with the amorphous dissonance of a nascent rock sound. Patrice Rushen is a skillful piano player who can add classical notes to an explosive pop moment. Too often, their capacity as instrumentalists, mixers, and curators of sound at a diasporic and deeply intimate level is nudged to the side, the breadth of their accomplishments equated to the range of their voices. Sudan Archives’ work resists this flattening at every turn. Brittney Parks, the Ohio native whose 2019 debut Athena was a vivid introduction to her avant-garde pop, hip-hop, and electronic whimsy, is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist with an inescapable audio imprint. On her second album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, the singer and songwriter dances with herself at her own party, where she also happens to be guest of honor and headlining act. She’s a one-woman band who, across 18 sprawling tracks, transmits a frenzied energy that is as emotionally soothing as it is physically crushing.
