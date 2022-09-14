ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old student who was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary last month. According to records, Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged for criminal negligence homicide. Montelongo was arrested on Thursday and booked […]
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says

The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack

UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan

Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
SAN JUAN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kurv.com

Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults

San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified

Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
RIO HONDO, TX

