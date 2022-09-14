Read full article on original website
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
Police: Woman accused of DWI refuses to let go of baby during arrest
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested a woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident. According to documents obtained by ValleyCentral, Josie Joliana Marie Calvillo is the suspect in a hit and run near 29th and Ash Avenue, in McAllen. Calvillo was found at the entrance of a trailer park in a blue […]
PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated. […]
La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police arrested a woman in connection with the death of the 5-year-old student who was found unresponsive inside of a vehicle at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary last month. According to records, Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged for criminal negligence homicide. Montelongo was arrested on Thursday and booked […]
1 dead in ATV rollover accident, Mercedes PD says
The Mercedes Police Department is investigating an ATV rollover accident that resulted in the death of one man, according to assistant police Chief Frank Sanchez. Police responded to an ATV rollover accident Saturday at around 10:35 a.m. on the levee near 1st Street and Reynosa Avenue where a man in his 30s was determined to be deceased at the scene, Sanchez said.
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez. Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was...
Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack
UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
Juvenile detained following alleged human smuggling attempt in Willacy County, sheriff's office says
A juvenile was detained Tuesday night following a car chase that led to an alleged human smuggling attempt, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office. WSCO deputies were chasing a white Volkswagen Jetta heading south on expressway 69E and FM 2629. The pursuit ended in Cameron County, the sheriff's office...
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 387 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 387 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two women in their 70s or older from Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the women was not vaccinated, according to the report.
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
Woman locks herself in car after burglars threaten to kill her for witnessing crime, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused of burglarizing a local clothing store were arrested Sunday after threatening to kill a witness, police say. At about 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 11, McAllen police were dispatched to a clothing store, Yahaira’s Ropa, in reference to a burglary of a building that has just occurred. The suspects […]
Brownsville police seeking driver accused of causing three-vehicle crash
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that they say was caused by a driver who ignored a stop sign and hit two other vehicles. The crash occurred Wednesday just before noon near FM 511 and Dockberry Road, police said. Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said the...
Gladys Porter Zoo holds discount weekend for lower Valley residents
Residents of Cameron County, Willacy County and Matamoros can visit the Gladys Porter Zoo for $3 per person this weekend. The zoo is holding discount days from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. Proof of residency is required.
Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen
An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning. At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. Police...
Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults
San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified
Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
