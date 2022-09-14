Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West, who runs a private school, says he's never read a book because 'reading is like eating Brussels sprouts'
"I actually haven't read any book," West said, saying that he preferred talking instead.
YOGA・
Patton Oswalt Takes on MAGA Clowns—and His Own ‘Woke’ Self—in New Netflix Special
Patton Oswalt starts and ends his new stand-up special We All Scream—his fourth hour for Netflix and eighth overall—by making fun of himself.The 53-year-old comedian has been increasingly focused on the humiliation of aging in recent years, including a hilarious riff about the differences between people in their twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and sixties in his previous special I Love Everything, which came out in early 2020. That makes We All Scream the first hour that Oswalt wrote, toured and taped all during the pandemic era and he is quick to acknowledge that he did not thrive under COVID lockdown.After...
Jai Courtney to Narrate ‘For the Love of Pets’ Australian Animal Welfare Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Action star, Jai Courtney is to narrate “For the Love of Pets,” a factual animal welfare series set in Australia. Commissioned for the 9Network Australia and filmed in 4K, the 8-part series follows the heart-warming stories of the staff, volunteers and animals that come through the doors of the Animal Welfare League of South Australia Inc. (AWL) and Vets4Pets Emergency Hospital in Adelaide. Production is by Context Media with production funding from Omnicom Media Group subsidiary, OMnet Australia. Escapade Media is on board to handle international distribution and says that it is close to announcing a raft of licensing deals. “This is a...
PETS・
Comments / 0