Woodlawn’s free play space for kids will expand to Englewood
Most people aren’t wild about Monday mornings. But if you’re too young for school, or you’re looking after someone who is, you might find a reason to go wild at HelloBaby, the free play center at 600 E. 61st St. for babies, toddlers and tykes. The Woodlawn...
Kenwood principal discusses student's murder, school response
Kenwood Academy is treating students' trauma, reassessing its security plans and has no plans to change its open-campus policy in the aftermath of a student's murder on Friday, Sept. 9, Principal Karen Calloway said at a Sept. 15 local school council meeting. Calloway also provided more information about the victim,...
Adrienne Irmer, local SSA commissioner, running to be 5th Ward alderwoman
Another candidate has thrown her hat into the ring to succeed retiring Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th): Adrienne Irmer, a public policy administrator and commissioner for Special Services Area #42, which oversees economic development in South Shore. Irmer announced her candidacy on Tuesday, September 13 with an early endorsement from former...
17-year-old shot and killed near Kenwood Academy during school day; no suspects in custody
A 17-year-old male, believed to be a Kenwood Academy student, was shot and killed Friday in East Hyde Park during the school's open-campus lunch hour. The Chicago Police Department is looking for suspects. At an afternoon press conference at the 2nd District's headquarters, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., Deputy Chief Ronald...
Hyde Park Jazz Festival 'fully back' Sept. 24-25
After being significantly scaled back over the last two years, the Hyde Park Jazz Festival is due to come back in full form on Sept. 24 and 25. "We're fully back," said executive and artistic director Kate Dumbleton. "We're back to full strength with all the venues we normally partner with."
Children’s Book Fair and Fall Garden Fair return in full force this weekend
The 35th Annual Children’s Book Fair and the 61st Fall Garden Fair are returning in full for the first time this weekend, following two years of scaled-down or lapsed celebrations due to the pandemic. The weekend kicks off with the Fall Garden Fair, a counterpart to the spring fair...
Local school councils struggle to fill vacancies
A number of Hyde Park-Kenwood area public schools have Local School Council (LSC) openings, but the majority are expected to be filled shortly. As of early August, more than 1,400 LSC seats at predominantly South and West Side schools were vacant, according to Chalkbeat. These vacancies persist today, five months after LSC elections, with 21 open spots in Hyde Park-Kenwood schools.
Irving Charles Carrig dies at 89; loved birds, theater and philosophy
Irving Charles "Irv" Carrig, a longtime Hyde Parker, academic, civil servant and father of five with a multitude of hobbies, died on Aug. 31 at the age of 89. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska, the only child of Lester and Katharina (Speice), and grew up in a Catholic household filled with the sounds of Chopin, Bach and American standards his mother played on the piano. After the family moved to Omaha, Carrig attended Creighton Prep; he also worked part-time jobs at the Omaha stockyards, in his father’s cattle spraying business and driving a beer truck.
UCM soliciting community feedback on planned cancer center
The University of Chicago Medicine (UCM)'s advisory council is soliciting feedback in-person and online about what community members want from the planned “Cancer Center for the Future." As reported in February, it is set to have 128 beds and will be the fourth major in-patient facility in Hyde Park,...
Ebony Lucas making third run for 4th Ward alderwoman
Ebony Lucas, an Oakland real estate attorney, is the first declared candidate for next year’s open-seat election for alderperson of the 4th Ward, focusing on affordable housing and local commercial development. "I still live in the community. I still love this community. I'm still passionate about the development that...
Longtime local hairstylist opening her own salon on 47th Street
Lavish Hair Studio will be opening the week of September 19, in the former Romeo’s Hair Design space at 1120 E 47th St. The studio will provide cuts, highlighting and colors, and owner Shannon Chinn says they will cater to an array of different styles and textures. Chinn has...
Lester G. Tesler, economist and lifelong Hyde Parker, is dead at 91
Lester G. Telser, a University of Chicago-educated and -employed economist who lived nearly his entire life in Hyde Park, died on Sept. 3. He was 91. He was born on Jan. 3, 1931 to the late Asher and Edith Telser; at a young age, his family relocated from Humboldt Park to the neighborhood. He attended Kozminski Elementary School, Hyde Park High School and Roosevelt University, before spending one year in graduate school in economics at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, before returning to Hyde Park to receive his doctorate in economics from the U. of C. Milton Friedman was his doctoral advisor.
Queen Elizabeth II dies; visited Hyde Park in 1959
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after serving 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth states. She was 96. On July 6, 1959, when she was 33 years old and seven years into her reign, she arrived via the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway on the since-decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia for her one-and-only visit to Chicago. She stayed in the city for 14 hours and spent part of that afternoon in Hyde Park, seeing the University of Chicago campus from a Lincoln given to her by President Dwight Eisenhower, and the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Pharmacies cancel new COVID booster appointments as they wait for supply
Bivalent boosters to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants are now available in Chicago, but a number of local pharmacies have yet to receive the doses. Many Hyde Parkers say they were able to make appointments beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, but that they were later canceled without notice.
Tax rebate checks begin going out this week
Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois taxpayers will soon start receiving rebates of their income and property taxes, either in the mail or by direct bank deposits. Speaking at a news conference in Chicago where he was flanked by other state officials and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, Pritzker said the rebates are intended to help soften the impact of rising inflation and high gasoline prices.
57th Street through viaduct will remain one-way
At a virtual 5th Ward meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, Ald. Leslie Hairston told constituents that she would not move forward with the University of Chicago’s proposal to convert a nearby one-way strip of 57th Street into a two-way street. The one-way strip is located primarily under the...
Smart Museum names new director: Vanja V. Malloy, from Syracuse
The University of Chicago has hired museum director and curator Vanja V. Malloy as Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum of Art effective Oct. 1, coming to Hyde Park from the Syracuse University Art Museum in New York. “I have long admired the forward-thinking initiatives and exceptional energy for...
Get COVID boosters ASAP, Arwady says
The second generation of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, made to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain, are on their way. Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health says people should get them as soon as they are able, as BA.4 and BA.5 are incredibly infectious subvariants that are overwhelmingly spreading right now.
KOCO, a ‘kickass Black hero group,’ creates senior citizens Bill of Rights
"We are here to help you and push you to your destiny, where you need to be, because you deserve to be respected," said Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) housing organizer Bobbi Brown as she spoke to about two hundred seniors gathered on the campus of Dyett High School. "So many...
Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir sings in-person again
“Alright, sopranos now,” co-founder Jonathan Miller said, motioning to a seated group. Accompanied by the piano, the section of older adults holding sheet music in a semicircle around the small chapel stage began to sing. On Monday morning, the Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir, a chorus for people 55...
