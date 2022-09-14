ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Jazz Festival 'fully back' Sept. 24-25

After being significantly scaled back over the last two years, the Hyde Park Jazz Festival is due to come back in full form on Sept. 24 and 25. "We're fully back," said executive and artistic director Kate Dumbleton. "We're back to full strength with all the venues we normally partner with."
Local school councils struggle to fill vacancies

A number of Hyde Park-Kenwood area public schools have Local School Council (LSC) openings, but the majority are expected to be filled shortly. As of early August, more than 1,400 LSC seats at predominantly South and West Side schools were vacant, according to Chalkbeat. These vacancies persist today, five months after LSC elections, with 21 open spots in Hyde Park-Kenwood schools.
Irving Charles Carrig dies at 89; loved birds, theater and philosophy

Irving Charles "Irv" Carrig, a longtime Hyde Parker, academic, civil servant and father of five with a multitude of hobbies, died on Aug. 31 at the age of 89. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska, the only child of Lester and Katharina (Speice), and grew up in a Catholic household filled with the sounds of Chopin, Bach and American standards his mother played on the piano. After the family moved to Omaha, Carrig attended Creighton Prep; he also worked part-time jobs at the Omaha stockyards, in his father’s cattle spraying business and driving a beer truck.
Ebony Lucas making third run for 4th Ward alderwoman

Ebony Lucas, an Oakland real estate attorney, is the first declared candidate for next year’s open-seat election for alderperson of the 4th Ward, focusing on affordable housing and local commercial development. "I still live in the community. I still love this community. I'm still passionate about the development that...
Lester G. Tesler, economist and lifelong Hyde Parker, is dead at 91

Lester G. Telser, a University of Chicago-educated and -employed economist who lived nearly his entire life in Hyde Park, died on Sept. 3. He was 91. He was born on Jan. 3, 1931 to the late Asher and Edith Telser; at a young age, his family relocated from Humboldt Park to the neighborhood. He attended Kozminski Elementary School, Hyde Park High School and Roosevelt University, before spending one year in graduate school in economics at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, before returning to Hyde Park to receive his doctorate in economics from the U. of C. Milton Friedman was his doctoral advisor.
Queen Elizabeth II dies; visited Hyde Park in 1959

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after serving 70 years as monarch of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth states. She was 96. On July 6, 1959, when she was 33 years old and seven years into her reign, she arrived via the newly opened St. Lawrence Seaway on the since-decommissioned Royal Yacht Britannia for her one-and-only visit to Chicago. She stayed in the city for 14 hours and spent part of that afternoon in Hyde Park, seeing the University of Chicago campus from a Lincoln given to her by President Dwight Eisenhower, and the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Tax rebate checks begin going out this week

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois taxpayers will soon start receiving rebates of their income and property taxes, either in the mail or by direct bank deposits. Speaking at a news conference in Chicago where he was flanked by other state officials and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, Pritzker said the rebates are intended to help soften the impact of rising inflation and high gasoline prices.
57th Street through viaduct will remain one-way

At a virtual 5th Ward meeting held on Tuesday, August 23, Ald. Leslie Hairston told constituents that she would not move forward with the University of Chicago’s proposal to convert a nearby one-way strip of 57th Street into a two-way street. The one-way strip is located primarily under the...
Get COVID boosters ASAP, Arwady says

The second generation of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, made to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain, are on their way. Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health says people should get them as soon as they are able, as BA.4 and BA.5 are incredibly infectious subvariants that are overwhelmingly spreading right now.
Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir sings in-person again

“Alright, sopranos now,” co-founder Jonathan Miller said, motioning to a seated group. Accompanied by the piano, the section of older adults holding sheet music in a semicircle around the small chapel stage began to sing. On Monday morning, the Hyde Park Sounds Good! Choir, a chorus for people 55...
