Prince Andrew has issued a tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral tomorrow.The Duke of York said in a statement: “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one.“Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever....

CELEBRITIES ・ 35 MINUTES AGO