Tiny solar panels! Miniature road ramps! What other cute technological devices can help save our endangered species?
Why not dress all the swift parrots in salmon outfits? Then the Tassie government will jail anyone who goes within 50 metres of one!. Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published. Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what you...
Kill time during long transfers with Lunar Lander in your Windows copy dialog
The transfer speeds create the terrain for you to land your little craft. There's nothing better than injecting a little bit of fun into the otherwise mundane. Little things, like tossing your trash for a three-pointer or sliding down the bannister add a little joy to an otherwise dull passing life event. We are often by nature fun seeking beings, and that is why it is only natural that someone has developed a way to play Lunar Lander in the copy status box that pops up during a file transfer in Windows.
Recipe for a safe, low-cost battery
The three main ingredients in the new battery — left to right -- are readily available aluminum, sulfur and salt. Source: Rebecca Miller/MIT. A low-cost, reliable battery architecture has been engineered by an international research team for small-scale energy storage use, such as residential and electric vehicle applications. Composed of aluminum, sulfur and a molten salt electrolyte, the device is considerably less flammable and more readily recyclable relative to its lithium-ion counterpart.
