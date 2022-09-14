The transfer speeds create the terrain for you to land your little craft. There's nothing better than injecting a little bit of fun into the otherwise mundane. Little things, like tossing your trash for a three-pointer or sliding down the bannister add a little joy to an otherwise dull passing life event. We are often by nature fun seeking beings, and that is why it is only natural that someone has developed a way to play Lunar Lander in the copy status box that pops up during a file transfer in Windows.

COMPUTERS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO