ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Kill time during long transfers with Lunar Lander in your Windows copy dialog

The transfer speeds create the terrain for you to land your little craft. There's nothing better than injecting a little bit of fun into the otherwise mundane. Little things, like tossing your trash for a three-pointer or sliding down the bannister add a little joy to an otherwise dull passing life event. We are often by nature fun seeking beings, and that is why it is only natural that someone has developed a way to play Lunar Lander in the copy status box that pops up during a file transfer in Windows.
COMPUTERS
globalspec.com

Recipe for a safe, low-cost battery

The three main ingredients in the new battery — left to right -- are readily available aluminum, sulfur and salt. Source: Rebecca Miller/MIT. A low-cost, reliable battery architecture has been engineered by an international research team for small-scale energy storage use, such as residential and electric vehicle applications. Composed of aluminum, sulfur and a molten salt electrolyte, the device is considerably less flammable and more readily recyclable relative to its lithium-ion counterpart.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy